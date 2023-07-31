Northern Islami Insurance okays 10pc cash dividend



Recently the 27th Annual General Meeting of Northern Islami Insurance Ltd was held on digital platform. Director Al-haj Nasiruddin presided over the meeting.A good number of shareholders connected through online with the meeting, approved 10% Cash Dividend and expressed satisfaction on overall performance of the company, says a press release.Among others Vice Chairman Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Jawadul Alam Chowdhury, Mohammad Azam, Barrister Faysal Ahmed Patwary, Abdullah Jamil Matin, Mrs Tasmin Saida Chowdhury. Mrs. Naiyer Sultana, Mrs. Ferdousi Islam, Independent Director Prof. Dr. Zainab Begum, CEO Chowdhury Golam Faruque, CFO & DMD Sujit Kumar Dey FCA, Company Secretary M. H. Galib were connected.