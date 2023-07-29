Video
Missing college student’s body recovered from canal in Patuakhali

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Patuakhali, July 28: Police recovered the body of a college student, who went missing on July 12, from a canal at Bauphal upazila of Patuakhali district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was Hridoy Kabiraj, 22, son of Harendra Nath Kabiraj, a resident of Daspara village under the Daspara union of the upazila. He was a 12th grader of Nabarun Survey And Polytechnic Institute.

According to the deceased's family members, Hridoy went out of his house in the evening on July 11 and didn't return home. The next day, at around 9:00am, Hridoy called his father and said that he was going to Patuakhali.

After that, they could not contact with him as his phone was switched off.  On July 13, Hridoy's father lodged a general diary with Bauphal Police Station.

Bauphal Police Station Officer-in-Charge ATM Arichul Haque said locals saw the body floating in the canal of the area and informed police at around 11.45am on Friday (July 28).

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for autopsy.

"Though the deceased's family members are claiming that it is Hridoy's body, PBI and CID are also trying to confirm the identities of the deceased," he said.  

Actual reason behind the death was not known initially. After autopsy and legal proceedings the investigation will start, the OC added.



