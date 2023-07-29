Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 July, 2023, 6:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

N'ganj BNP leader dies from stroke at Naya Paltan rally

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

A BNP leader from Narayanganj, who joined the party's Dhaka grand rally, died from a stroke just before the scheduled programme began in Nayapaltan on Friday noon.

Md Mahmudur Rahman, 62, was member of the convening committee of Narayanganj district unit of BNP. Party insiders who also joined the rally said Mahmudur suddenly fell sick at the Nayapaltan rally around 12:30pm.

Later, he was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead around 1:20 pm, they said.

Mahmudur's elder brother Md Masud Rana, office secretary of Narayanganj Awami League, said his younger brother had been suffering from cardiac issues and used to take medicine.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Missing college student’s body recovered from canal in Patuakhali
N'ganj BNP leader dies from stroke at Naya Paltan rally
No students from 48 educational institutions passed SSC this year
Kano-BSTOM Quality Award launching at city hotel tomorrow
Police find no one responsible for BM Depot fire
DU Entry Test Restrictions on vehicular movement in RU
Protester fighting for life after France water protest clashes: prosecutor
Honduras establishes ties with China after Taiwan break


Latest News
Shoriful keen to use LPL experience in Asia Cup
Drug dealers held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Ctg
BNP convenes press conference in the evening
AL to stage countrywide protests Sunday
Elderly man held for harassing children in C'nawabganj
BNP's Gayeshwar released from DB custody after four hours
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
Biden to host Japan, South Korea leaders Aug 18: White House
Russia and Africa to promote a 'multipolar order': Putin
US says Shoigu looking for weapons in North Korea
Most Read News
14 US Congressmen for deployment of UN peacekeepers during Bangladesh national elections
Holy Ashura today
PM opens ‘Smriti Chironjib’ monument on SC premises
1,83,578 students get GPA 5 in SSC, equivalent exams
BNP leaders, activists throng Nayapaltan for rally
SSC exams 2024 to be held in February: Dipu Moni
'Smriti Chironjib' memorial monument opened at SC premises
Futures of Impact InvesTIME
Schoolgirl's body found after abduction, teen arrested
Won’t allow anyone to block roads, says DMP chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft