N'ganj BNP leader dies from stroke at Naya Paltan rally







Md Mahmudur Rahman, 62, was member of the convening committee of Narayanganj district unit of BNP. Party insiders who also joined the rally said Mahmudur suddenly fell sick at the Nayapaltan rally around 12:30pm.



Later, he was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead around 1:20 pm, they said.

Mahmudur's elder brother Md Masud Rana, office secretary of Narayanganj Awami League, said his younger brother had been suffering from cardiac issues and used to take medicine. �UNB



