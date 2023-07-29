No students from 48 educational institutions passed SSC this year







On the other hand, the number of educational institutions that have 100 per cent pass rate has decreased.



This time, all students of 2,354 educational institutions have passed. Last year, that number was 2,975.

The average pass rate of SSC and equivalent exams this year is 80.39 per cent.



The average pass rate of the country's nine general education boards is 80.94 per cent.



The average pass rate of madrasa education board is 74.70 per cent and the pass rate of technical education board is 86.35 per cent. �UNB



