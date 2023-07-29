|
Kano-BSTOM Quality Award launching at city hotel tomorrow
Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 135
Bangladesh Society for Total Quality Management (BSTQM) is going organize a launching ceremony on the Kano-BSTOM Quality Award (KBQA) which will be held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka at 6:00pm on Sunday.
In the event, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will grace the programme as Chief Guest.
AMM Khairul Bashar, Member, National Steering Committee, KBQA, Adviser-BSTOM, BAAS and WCTQEE will give a brief outline on KBQA.
Organizers said in order to develop industry and provide them with strong international competitive advantage Bangladesh Society for Total Quality Management partnered with Prof Dr Noriaki Kano has launched The KANO-BSTQM Quality Award.
The award holds significant potential for Bangladeshi companies seeking competitive advantage in the global market.