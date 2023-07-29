Holy Ashura today







Today is the 10th day of the month of Muharram in Hijri calendar-1445. This day is well-known as the "Holy Ashura".

It is regarded as the day of Karbala, a 'mourning and heartbreaking event', which has special religious significance for the Muslim community across the globe.





Their self-sacrifice at Karbala Maidan to uphold the great ideals of Islam, the religion of peace and harmony, is a shining example in the history of humanity.



On the eve of the holy Ashura, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday issued separate messages, paying deep respect to Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.



Noting that the Holy Ashura is a significant and mourning day for the entire Muslim Ummah, the President said the eternal words of the sacred Ashura, burning in the memory of the tragic events of Karbala, inspires the Muslims to speak out against injustice and oppression and also inspire them to follow the path of truth and beauty.



President Shahabuddin hoped that the great teachings of Holy Ashura would reflect in the lives of all.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, termed the holy Ashura as a very mournful, significant and glorious day.



She said all have to uphold the day's significance in their hearts and participate in public welfare work from their respective positions in establishing truth and justice in the national life and build a non-discriminatory, happy, prosperous and peaceful 'Sonar Bangladesh' and also the 'Smart Bangladesh' envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Referring to the ongoing dengue situation which has emerged after the COVID-19 pandemic, the premier said the government has taken necessary measures to prevent the dengue situation.



"We continue to provide all assistance to the people. Almighty Allah tests people's patience in adversity," she said, adding that at this time, everyone should help each other with their tolerant and sympathetic spirit and infinite patience.



The premier urged all to observe the holy Ashura maintaining proper health rules and offer special doa so that the Almighty Allah help get rid of this dengue situation. Police have taken special security measures in the capital Dhaka on the occasion. The day is a public holiday.



Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air special programmes while newspapers and online news portals publish supplements highlighting the significance of the day.



