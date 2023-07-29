Video
Home Front Page

1 dead, 4 stabbed as AL groups clash in Gulistan after rally

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A young man has been killed and four others injured during clashes between two groups at Gulistan in Dhaka after a rally by three affiliate organisations of the Awami League.

Salahuddin Mia, chief of Paltan Police Station, said he heard that the clashes broke out between two groups near Golap Shah Mazar when the Awami League activists were returning home from their rally outside Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Friday afternoon.

Md Alauddin, resident physician at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said five people were brought to the facility with knife wounds. One of them was dead and the four others were being treated, he said.

The dead person, presumed to be in his mid-20s, could not be identified immediately.

The injured are Ariful, 18, Jobayer, 18, Rony, 32, and Mobashsher, 28 - all identified with a single name.

Jobayer, who was stabbed in his belly, said he is an eighth grader living in Bangshal and he came to Gulistan to buy a mobile cover when the clashes started. He claimed he did not know the other injured.

Rony from Keraniganj said he was a member of Jubo League, the Awami League's youth front. He was stabbed in the chest.
 
Ariful and Mobashsher said they were day labourers from Gulistan and Arambagh respectively. �bdnews24.com


