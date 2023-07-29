

BNP to stage 5-hour sit-in at city entry points today



Speaking at a grand rally in front of the Naya Paltan BNP central office on Friday BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme and said that their sit-in programme will be observed from 11:00am to 4:00pm in a peaceful manner.



BNP and other like-mind political parties will organize sit in to press home their one-point demand to resign the government and holding the upcoming general election under a neutral government.

The grand rally organized by BNP's Dhaka south and north city units formally began around 2:15pm.



Thousands of party leaders and activists from different parts of the city arriving with processions carrying banners, festoons, placards and portraits of the party's top leaders. The leaders and activists also chanted anti-government slogans.



From Fakirapul to Kakrail Mosque were crowded with BNP activists halting traffic. Participant leaders and activists offered Juma prayers at the rally point.



He said, "Awami League promised people to feed rice at Tk 10 per kg, but now the price of rice per kg is Tk 80 to Tk 90. They also made commitment to give jobs in every houses but now no one can get job unless pay Tk 20 lakhs as bribe."



"The people of our country work hard abroad to and sent foreign remittance. On the other hand Awami Legue people smuggle it abroad, this inhumane government," he alleged.



Demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, he said, "This government has destroyed all state organs including the election system. Neutral elections cannot hold under the government.



That is why people demand her resignation, dissolve parliament and hold elections under a non-partisan neutral government."



Mirza Fakhrul said, "The fascist government cannot stop our movement by arresting and torturing people. The only way to stop movement by resigning this government."



BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said, "This government has no time, time is over."



He said, "Our leaders and activists have come from all over the country. But the police of this government have arrested more than a thousand leaders and activists from hotels and roads."



BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "We have to go to the battlefield to bring down this government.



Those who will stay in the battle field until the fall of the government must get warrior's certificate."



BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "This government must resign. And we will free Khaleda Zia not by anyone's mercy, but through movement."



The party made a big stage on nine trucks, rolled out red carpets, and installed loudspeakers.



Two separate stages were also erected for the cultural activists and journalists.



Many leaders and activists of the party alleged that they had to face checking by law enforcement agencies at the entry points of the capital.



Apart from BNP, 37 like-minded political parties and alliances are also arranging separate rallies in different city areas to press home the one-point demand that includes the resignation of the Awami League government and holding the next election under a neutral government.



BNP and other like-mind parties will stage sit-in programmes at all entry points of Dhaka on Saturday to press home their one point demand.Speaking at a grand rally in front of the Naya Paltan BNP central office on Friday BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme and said that their sit-in programme will be observed from 11:00am to 4:00pm in a peaceful manner.BNP and other like-mind political parties will organize sit in to press home their one-point demand to resign the government and holding the upcoming general election under a neutral government.The grand rally organized by BNP's Dhaka south and north city units formally began around 2:15pm.Thousands of party leaders and activists from different parts of the city arriving with processions carrying banners, festoons, placards and portraits of the party's top leaders. The leaders and activists also chanted anti-government slogans.From Fakirapul to Kakrail Mosque were crowded with BNP activists halting traffic. Participant leaders and activists offered Juma prayers at the rally point.He said, "Awami League promised people to feed rice at Tk 10 per kg, but now the price of rice per kg is Tk 80 to Tk 90. They also made commitment to give jobs in every houses but now no one can get job unless pay Tk 20 lakhs as bribe.""The people of our country work hard abroad to and sent foreign remittance. On the other hand Awami Legue people smuggle it abroad, this inhumane government," he alleged.Demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, he said, "This government has destroyed all state organs including the election system. Neutral elections cannot hold under the government.That is why people demand her resignation, dissolve parliament and hold elections under a non-partisan neutral government."Mirza Fakhrul said, "The fascist government cannot stop our movement by arresting and torturing people. The only way to stop movement by resigning this government."BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said, "This government has no time, time is over."He said, "Our leaders and activists have come from all over the country. But the police of this government have arrested more than a thousand leaders and activists from hotels and roads."BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "We have to go to the battlefield to bring down this government.Those who will stay in the battle field until the fall of the government must get warrior's certificate."BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "This government must resign. And we will free Khaleda Zia not by anyone's mercy, but through movement."The party made a big stage on nine trucks, rolled out red carpets, and installed loudspeakers.Two separate stages were also erected for the cultural activists and journalists.Many leaders and activists of the party alleged that they had to face checking by law enforcement agencies at the entry points of the capital.Apart from BNP, 37 like-minded political parties and alliances are also arranging separate rallies in different city areas to press home the one-point demand that includes the resignation of the Awami League government and holding the next election under a neutral government.