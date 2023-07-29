Video
Home Front Page

JL, South city AL to hold peace rallies at entrances of capital today

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

Juba League, youth wing of the ruling Awami League (AL), also called for a peace rally at the entrances of the capital on Saturday (today) to counter BNP announced sit-in programme at Dhaka's entry points.

Juba League Deputy Office Secretary Delwar Hossain Shahjada confirmed that the organization will hold a peace rally at all entrances of the capital from Saturday morning.

He said, "Juba League will hold a peace rally at all entrances of the capital including Abdullahpur, Tongi, Gabtali, Aminbazar, Babu Bazar, Signboard, Kanchpur, Jatrabari from 11:00 am on Saturday."

At the same time, Dhaka South city AL also announced to resist BNP's sit-in programme at the entrance of Dhaka. The city unit of AL announced that it will take position at the southern entrance of the Dhaka city.

South city AL Office Secretary Riaz Uddin confirmed it to the media.

He said, "No concession will be given to BNP. Leaders and activists of Dhaka South city Awami League and affiliated organizations will sit at Demra, Jatrabari, Babu Bazar, Shyampur, Kamalapur at the entrance of Dhaka on Saturday to resist the sit-in programme of BNP."

"Top leaders of Dhaka South city Awami League will monitor the overall programme," he added.

Earlier, BNP announced to hold sit-in programme at all important entrances of Dhaka city on Saturday (July 29).

The announcement was made by the party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir from the general meeting in Naya Paltan.
 
Regarding their announcement, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader also warned, "If you (BNP) block city entry points, we will block your way."


« PreviousNext »

