

If you block city entry points, we will also block your way, Quader warns BNP



He said, "Don't scowl your eyes, native or foreign. Our roots are very deep in the soil. We don't care about anyone."



Quader said these at his speech as chief guest at the joint peace rally of Juba League, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League at the south gate of Baitul Mokarram Mosque in the capital.

Three allied and fraternal organizations of Awami League held the rally against 'BNP-Jamaat's murder, conspiracy and anarchy.



Obaidul Quader said, "We will burn those hands if anyone comes to play with fire. If it comes to vandalism, we will break your hands."



Describing AL as the "champion of politics and movements," General Secretary Quader said no party can defeat them by carrying out a movement.



"If the BNP tries to commit acts of vandalism, we will break their hands," Quader warned.



Instructing his party men to avoid confrontation, The AL General Secretary said, "We are the ruling party, we will not engage in any clash."



He said, "The BNP's one-point movement to oust the government got stuck in the mud of Patlan."



"Tarique Rahman said there will be no scarcity of money. There are some people who are visiting London and giving money to Tarique Rahman to get election nominations. But is there any guarantee that Tarique will be back in Bangladesh?" Obaidul Quader asked.



Quader said, "Now the BNP is showing its audacity by hiring lobbyists and trying to win the next election through the intervention of the UN in Bangladesh."



"No one can oust Sheikh Hasina as long as the people of the country are with her," he added.



Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash presided over the peace rally and AL Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Razzaque, Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Kamrul Islam, Shahjahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim also spoke in the rally.



In his speech AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak claimed that BNP-Jamaat is trying to disrupt the elections as the elections are approaching and BNP wants a non-existential ghost government ahead of the elections.



Terming Tarique Rahman as Laden Rahman, the AL Presidium Member said, "Tarique Rahman has turned into Laden Rahman. Sitting in London he sends video messages to government officials."



Abdur Rahman said, "BNP is day dreaming to come to power by their old backdoor policy again."



AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said, "It is noticed that whenever BNP-Jamaat holds a rally, before that they meet with the ambassador of a particular country.



There is only one reason for this - BNP is now playing as a player in the conspiracy of that particular country."



The Juba League, Swachchhasebak League and Chhatra League announced a 5-point joint statement in the rally.



Swachchhasebak League General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu read out the joint declaration.



The 5-point joint declaration are 1) We will fight against fire terrorism by organizing students-youth-youth community.

2) We will stand against conspiracy of evil power.



3) We will be vocal on the streets demanding elections as per constitution.



4) We will continue the development journey of Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.



5) We will always be vocal in building a non-communal Bangladesh in the spirit of the Liberation War.



