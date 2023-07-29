

80.39pc pass SSC, equivalent exams



Among the examinees, 98,614 girls, 84,964 boys of 183,578 students of those who passed achieved a GPA of 5.0. This is equivalent to 11.19 per cent of the total examinees who passed SSC exam this year.



The SSC pass rate stood at 87.44 per cent last year, while the number of GPA recipients was 269,602.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina released the SSC results on Friday morning in the capital. Afterwards, Education Minister Dipu Moni presented the highlights from the examination results at a media briefing at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka.



Students can check their results at their institutions, online, or via SMS from 10:30am.



The pass rate in Dhaka Education Board is 77.55 per cent, Chattogram Board 78.29 per cent, Barishal Board 90.18 per cent, Jeshore Board 86.17 per cent, Mymensingh Board 85.49 per cent, Rajshahi Board 87.89 per cent, Cumilla Board 78.42 per cent, Dinajpur Board 76.87 per cent besides Technical Education Board 86.35 per cent and Madrasa Board 74.70 per cent students passed the exams.



Some of the concerned said due to Corona, exams were conducted in 2021 and 2022 with fewer subjects and marks.



However, after overcoming the pressure of Corona, it has returned to normal times, full subjects and marks of the examination have been taken. For this reason, this year's pass rate and the number of GPA-5 obtained are returning to the pre-Corona period.



However, this year's SSC and equivalent exams were held according to the revised syllabus as well.



Meanwhile, 98,614 female students achieved a GPA of 5.0, which was 13,650 more than their male counterparts.



The results of SSC and equivalent exams will be available on the education board website at www.educationboardresults.gov.bd. Students need to provide their roll and registration numbers.



To receive the results on a mobile phone, a student will need to type SSCfirst three letters of the education boardroll number2023 and send the text message to 16222. They will receive the result in the reply.



Madrasa students will need to type DakhilMadroll number2023 and send the SMS to 16222.



Technical board students will have to type SSCTecroll number2021 and send the SMS to 16222.



Earlier, The SSC tests began on April 30. Students usually get the results within 60 days after the end of the exams. This year's exams were delayed by several days due to Cyclone Mocha.



More than 2 million students sat for the exams under eleven education boards, and at least 1.6 million passed. Among them, 80.94 per cent cleared the exams under nine general education boards, 74.70 per cent under the madrasa board, and 86.35 per cent passed under the technical board.



Regarding the decrease in the pass rate, the Education Minister Dipu Moni said, "Last year we took the exam in only three or four subjects and now we are taking exams in 10 subjects 100 marks each, very naturally the pass rate is lower."



She further said that the current pass rate is very much in line with the pass rate we had before Covid, in normal times.



