Saturday, 29 July, 2023, 6:57 PM
Home Back Page

FBCCI election on Monday

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Mizanur Rahman

As the term of the current Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) board led by Md Jasim Uddin is coming to an end, the date of voting for the new elections has been announced on Monday.

The current Board of Directors of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) took charge on May 9, 2021 for a two-year term.

According to the FBCCI, the elections will be held on July 31 (Monday) as per the schedule. On that day polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm non-stop. Total 70 candidates are contesting in the election including five independent candidates.  

Apart from this, 27 candidates have submitted their nomination papers from the chamber group to vote in the election field this time. 23 directors will be elected by direct vote from the association group. Accordingly, 70 candidates have entered the battle for votes against 23 candidates. That is, 3 candidates against one.

In this year's voter list, there are 469 voters in the chamber group and 1990 voters in the association group. The names of elected directors will be announced on that day.

Elections to the posts of FBCCI president, senior vice-president and six vice-presidents will be held on August 2 by the elected directors.

Mahbubul Alam has submitted his nomination papers as the panel leader for the 2023-25 term of the board of directors of the FBCCI on behalf of the 'Bebsayi Oikko Parishad'. He is the President of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former Vice President of FBCCI.

Under the leadership of the panel leader Mahbubul Alam, the candidates for the post of 39 directors are Dr Kazi Erteza Hasan, Dr Nadia Binte Amin, Enayet Ullah Siddiqui, Rashedul Chowdhury (Roni), Mohammad Khorshed Alam, Md Niaz Ali Chishty, Shami Kaiser, Hafez Harun or Rashid, Md Shaheen Ahmed, Abdul Haque, Aslam Serniabat, Amjad Hussain, Gholam Murshed, Abu Motaleb, Mohammad Amin Helaly, Kausar Ahmed, MA Momen, Mantasha Ahmed, Rabbani Jabbar, Mohammad Jamal Uddin, Mohammad Alauddin Malik, Rakib Mohammad Fakhrul (Rocky), Khandaker Ruhul Amin, Ejaz Mohammad and others.

Mahbubul Alam said that Smart FBCCI is needed to build Smart Bangladesh. Please select the 23 candidates for the post of director in our 'Business Unity Council' panel. By electing our full panel, we can create a smart economy by forming a smart FBCCI.

Convenor of Sammilito Bebsayi Parishad Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed said in the panel introduction meeting, "We have to go to FBCCI to solve our problems." If a member cannot make the candidate of his choice as a director, then it is not possible to solve all these problems.

He said, "We hope that this time every member can exercise his right to vote and elect the candidate of his choice." Apart from this, the struggle we have embarked on for the right to vote will not succeed."

Nizam Uddin also hoped that "Each member will be able to exercise their voting rights and elect their preferred candidate."

The other candidates are-Muntakim Ashraf, Nizam Uddin Rajesh, Md Sahidul Haque Molya, Sirajul Islam, Hafez Haji Mohammad Enayet Ullah, Mostafa Al- Mahmud, Mohammad Aftab Javed, BM Shoaib, Tapan Kumar Majumder, Md Zahurul Islam, Md Rafiqul Alam, Salma Hossain, Md Amir Hossain Noorani, Hazi Md Abul Hashem, Md Maruf Ahmed, Syed Md Bakhtiyar, Md Ishakul Hossain Sweet, Dr Mahbub Hafiz, Zakir Hossain Roni, Sheikh Ahmed Ullah, Md Lokman Hossain Akash, Md Abu Sadek.


