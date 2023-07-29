Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 July, 2023, 6:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue: 4 more deaths, Death toll rises to 229

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 229 this year.

During the period, 1,503 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of the new patients, 907 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 8,676 dengue patients, including 4,870 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 42,205 dengue cases, 35, 300 recoveries this year.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
80.39pc pass SSC, equivalent exams
FBCCI election on Monday
Dengue: 4 more deaths, Death toll rises to 229
2.1kg wet gold dust worth Tk 1.89cr seized at HSIA
City streets look deserted as people stayed indoors
WB approves $300m to help improve efficiency in gas distribution in BD
10 hurt as Jamaat clash with cops in Ctg; 21 held
Revised Ctg water-logging eradication project not yet approved


Latest News
Shoriful keen to use LPL experience in Asia Cup
Drug dealers held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Ctg
BNP convenes press conference in the evening
AL to stage countrywide protests Sunday
Elderly man held for harassing children in C'nawabganj
BNP's Gayeshwar released from DB custody after four hours
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
Biden to host Japan, South Korea leaders Aug 18: White House
Russia and Africa to promote a 'multipolar order': Putin
US says Shoigu looking for weapons in North Korea
Most Read News
14 US Congressmen for deployment of UN peacekeepers during Bangladesh national elections
Holy Ashura today
PM opens ‘Smriti Chironjib’ monument on SC premises
1,83,578 students get GPA 5 in SSC, equivalent exams
BNP leaders, activists throng Nayapaltan for rally
SSC exams 2024 to be held in February: Dipu Moni
'Smriti Chironjib' memorial monument opened at SC premises
Futures of Impact InvesTIME
Schoolgirl's body found after abduction, teen arrested
Won’t allow anyone to block roads, says DMP chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft