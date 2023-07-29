Dengue: 4 more deaths, Death toll rises to 229







Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 229 this year.During the period, 1,503 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of the new patients, 907 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.A total of 8,676 dengue patients, including 4,870 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 42,205 dengue cases, 35, 300 recoveries this year. �UNB