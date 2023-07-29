City streets look deserted as people stayed indoors





The Dhaka Metropolitan city wore a deserted look as anxious dwellers stayed home apprehending breakdown in law and order during separate 'grand' and 'peace' rallies of the rival political parties in the capital on Friday.



The rallies were called by the main opposition party, the BNP, and the three affiliate organisations of ruling party AL.





But when buses and pickups bearing banners of the ruling party or with passengers chanting pro-AL slogans reached the check post, the law enforcers did not even intercept the buses, let alone undertake a routine check.



There was no rush of passengers at the Jatrabari and Gabtoli bus terminals on Friday. The number of vehicles coming into the city was fewer than usual, while the passenger loads on departing buses was also low.



Police have been conducting searches on Dhaka-bound vehicles at check-posts set up at the entry points of the city and other areas.



The streets of Jatrabari were largely empty early on Friday, and even for a weekend, traffic on Dhaka's streets was markedly light.



