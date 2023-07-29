Video
WB approves $300m to help improve efficiency in gas distribution in BD

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Business Correspondent

The World Bank on Friday approved US$300 million to help Bangladesh improve the efficiency of gas distribution and end-use through prepaid metering systems for residential and industrial consumers and reduce methane emissions along the natural gas value chain.

The Gas Sector Efficiency Improvement and Carbon Abatement Project will address natural gas leakage and losses along the gas transmission and distribution network, reduce wastage in use by residential and industrial users, and strengthen network monitoring capabilities. It will install more than 1.2 million prepaid gas meters in Dhaka and Rajshahi Division.

Among these, 1.1 million prepaid meters will be deployed in Greater Dhaka covering 54 per cent of residential customers of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd, and 128,000 prepaid meters in Rajshahi division, covering the entire residential customer base of Pashchimanchal Gas Company Ltd (PGCL).

It will also pilot rolling out about 50 smart meters to larger industrial users to demonstrate the viability of smart meters to better monitor and manage gas use in the industrial sector.

The project will install a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Geographic Information System on PGCL's network to improve gas flow monitoring and help reduce methane leaks. They will contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions with better monitoring in the gas network for identifying and repairing methane leaks.

"Improving energy efficiency will be important for Bangladesh to achieve its 2021 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) commitment of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030," said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

"The project will help cut down natural gas wastage in households and industries and reduce fugitive methane emissions in gas pipelines, which are often caused by leaks from gas production, processing, transmission, and distribution."


