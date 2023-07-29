10 hurt as Jamaat clash with cops in Ctg; 21 held







Senior Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Doublemooring Zone Mukur Chakma among the injured, said Jasim Uddin, deputy-commissioner of Chattogram City West Zone. He said a group of Jamaat Shibir activists gathered in front of Akhtaruzzaman Shopping Complex and brought out a procession.



Suddenly, they attacked on police van carrying Mukur Chakma, Senior Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Doublemooring Zone, leaving him injured. Three more policemen were injured during the attack.

When Jamaat Shibir activists tried to flee, police chased and detained 21 of them," the officer said. "Legal action will be taken in this regard," added the commissioner .



Witnesses said, the leaders and activists of Jamaat-Shibir gathered in front of Akhtaruzzaman Shopping Complex with a banner and brought out a sudden procession after Jumma prayers . The procession ended at Chaumuhani Mor area where leaders of Jamaat addressed a short briefing there.



The clash started when police obstructed them on their way back , leaving at least 10 people injured. At one stage, Jamaat-Shibir activists vandalized a police vehicle. The windows of some other cars were also broken on the roads as they threw brickbats. �UNB



