Revised Ctg water-logging eradication project not yet approved

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 28: The scheduled time for implementation of "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram" implemented by the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) ended on June 30 last.

Moreover, the Revised Development Project profile (RDPP) submitted in 2021 for extension of deadline and the estimation of the cost has not yet been approved by the government.

So, basically there was no existence of the project now.

The deadline for completion of the project expired on June 30 last, said Project Director Lt Col. M Shah Ali.
He said they had so far completed the 76 per cent works of the project.

As per initial DPP, the project was scheduled to be completed by June 2020. But in the second time revision, the deadline had been extended to June 2023.

The project of CDA "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water- logging of Chattogram" was approved by the ECNEC on August 9 in 2017 at an estimated cost of Taka 5,616 crore. Then CDA signed an agreement with Bangladesh Army on April 9 in 2018.

Four mega projects by CDA and Bangladesh Army, WDB Project and CCC project are now on going only to remove water-logging from the port city.

The total cost of those projects had been estimated over Taka 14,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the WDB had started their works of the water-logging eradication project at Taka 1,620 crore in the port city in October last year after a long time.

Besides, the works of three more projects under Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) including "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram" and the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) project are going on.

In the recently announced budget of 2023-24 fiscal, the government has proposed to allocate Taka 100 crore for WDB project, Taka 100 crore for CCC Project from Baroipara to Karnaphuli river canal and Taka 580 crore for CDA project of "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram."

Moreover, the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of Chattogram Water-logging removal project increasing the cost to Taka 10,400 crore from the existing Taka 5, 616 crore is now waiting for the approval of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).


