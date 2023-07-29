Abducted girls body  recovered from madrasa in Cox’s Bazar







Later, the matter was informed to the local administration, the chairman said. The miscreant also threatened to kill the girl unless the ransom was paid by Friday's morning. �UNB COX' BAZAR, Jul 28: The body of a class three girl on Friday was recovered from a toilet of her madrasa a day after she was abducted in front of her house in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.The deceased Fariha Jannat, 9, was daughter of Sana Ullah of Paschim Shikdarpara under Hrilla union of the upazila. She was a class three student of local Darussunnah Madrasa.Quoting the victim's family, local UP Chairman Rashed Mohammad Ali said miscreants abducted the girl from a road in front of her house on Thursday evening.The family searched for her over the night but could not trace, he said, adding that an unidentified person called her father over mobile phone on Thursday night and demanded Tk 5 lakh as ransom.Later, the matter was informed to the local administration, the chairman said. The miscreant also threatened to kill the girl unless the ransom was paid by Friday's morning. �UNB