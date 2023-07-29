Video
Unidentified youth crushed under wheels of train in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

CHATTOGRAM, Jul 28: An unidentified youth was crushed under the wheels of a speeding train in Dewanhat area in the port city of Chattogram on Friday.

Salauddin Khan Noman, sub inspector of Chattogram Railway Police Station, said locals spotted a beheaded body of the youth lying on Dhaka-Chattogram rail track after a speeding train crossed the Dewanhat area under Double Mooring police station in the morning.

Being informed, the body was recovered and sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said, adding that they were trying to find out the identity of the deceased.     �UNB


