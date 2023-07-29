Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 July, 2023, 6:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2-kg smuggled gold as wet dust seized at Shahjalal airport

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

A preventive team of Dhaka Custom House has seized about 2.1 kilograms of gold in the form of wet dust at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here on Thursday night.

Confirming the matter preventive team official Md Raihan Rakib said they found the gold paste wrapped in blue scotch tape, kept in the washroom beside the TGR Godown inside the airport around 9:30pm on Thursday.

"We found eight scotch tape-wrapped balls like things hidden in the washroom.  

After opening the wrapping in presence of the representatives of all the agencies working at the airport, we found the gold in the form of wet dust.  

The estimated cost of the gold is Tk 1.89 crore," the customs official said.
No one was arrested in this regard.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abducted girls body  recovered from madrasa in Cox’s Bazar
Barbed wire fences can’t divide two Bengals: Hasan Mahmud
Unidentified youth crushed under wheels of train in Ctg
2-kg smuggled gold as wet dust seized at Shahjalal airport
C-19: BD reports one more death, 61 new cases
32 held for consuming, selling drugs in city
Workshop on inclusive education held at JU
Proshika announces Tk 4,000cr budget


Latest News
Shoriful keen to use LPL experience in Asia Cup
Drug dealers held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Ctg
BNP convenes press conference in the evening
AL to stage countrywide protests Sunday
Elderly man held for harassing children in C'nawabganj
BNP's Gayeshwar released from DB custody after four hours
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
Biden to host Japan, South Korea leaders Aug 18: White House
Russia and Africa to promote a 'multipolar order': Putin
US says Shoigu looking for weapons in North Korea
Most Read News
14 US Congressmen for deployment of UN peacekeepers during Bangladesh national elections
Holy Ashura today
PM opens ‘Smriti Chironjib’ monument on SC premises
1,83,578 students get GPA 5 in SSC, equivalent exams
BNP leaders, activists throng Nayapaltan for rally
SSC exams 2024 to be held in February: Dipu Moni
'Smriti Chironjib' memorial monument opened at SC premises
Futures of Impact InvesTIME
Schoolgirl's body found after abduction, teen arrested
Won’t allow anyone to block roads, says DMP chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft