2-kg smuggled gold as wet dust seized at Shahjalal airport







Confirming the matter preventive team official Md Raihan Rakib said they found the gold paste wrapped in blue scotch tape, kept in the washroom beside the TGR Godown inside the airport around 9:30pm on Thursday.



"We found eight scotch tape-wrapped balls like things hidden in the washroom.

After opening the wrapping in presence of the representatives of all the agencies working at the airport, we found the gold in the form of wet dust.



The estimated cost of the gold is Tk 1.89 crore," the customs official said.

No one was arrested in this regard. �BSS

