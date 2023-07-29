32 held for consuming, selling drugs in city







According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.



They also detained a total of 32 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of July 27 to 6:00am on Friday.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 570 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 33 grams of heroin, 64.400 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), three bottles of phensidyle syrup and 40 drugs injection from their possessions, the release added.



Police filed 29 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. �BSS



