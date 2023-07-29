Resolution on Teesta water issue in sight  







According to a report published in this daily on Friday, the recommendation presented to both houses of parliament, Rajyasabha and Loksabha, on India's Neighbourhood First Policy highlights the need for continued cooperation between the two nations in areas such as connectivity, security, water-sharing, energy, peaceful uses of nuclear energy, space cooperation, and new technologies. Additionally, by addressing these areas, India seeks to further strengthen its relationship with Bangladesh and foster an environment of mutual growth and prosperity.



As a result, both nations could be able to further enhance their bilateral ties and solidify the spirit of cooperation and friendship that has characterized their relations.

India and Bangladesh have witnessed remarkable growth in trade and economic cooperation in recent times. The two countries are each other's key trade partners in the region, with bilateral trade increasing by a substantial 68% from $ 10.78 billion to $ 18.14 billion in 2021-22. This impressive economic engagement is a testament to the immense potential for collaboration and mutual benefit.



However, the pending Teesta water sharing issue continues to be a crucial challenge that demands immediate attention. Resolving this matter will not only bolster bilateral relations but also foster an atmosphere of trust and goodwill between the two neighbouring countries.



It is essential for India and Bangladesh to continue their proactive efforts in building strong ties that go beyond just economic and security cooperation. Mutual respect and understanding are paramount in addressing any pending disputes. Meaningful dialogues and constructive engagement will be instrumental in finding an equitable solution to the Teesta water sharing issue.



As the report indicates, India's Neighbourhood First Policy should emphasize the pursuit of fresh, mutually beneficial initiatives in areas like peaceful uses of nuclear energy, space cooperation, and sharing new technologies. By fostering innovation and collaboration in these fields, both countries can unlock new avenues for growth and prosperity.



Lastly, the unanimous recommendation of the India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs to resolve the Teesta water sharing issue at the earliest is a crucial step towards strengthening India-Bangladesh bilateral ties. Prompt actions in this regard will pave the way for enhanced cooperation and economic prosperity for both nations. As India and Bangladesh continue to work together to address shared challenges and seize opportunities for collaboration, they will build a more secure, stable, and prosperous South Asian region for the benefit of all.



