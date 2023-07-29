PM’s help sought to nationalise educational institutions







Teachers are artisans of making people and builders of nations. But unfortunately, even after 52 years of independence, all MPO teachers of the country are being deprived of their respectable salaries and other reasonable allowances by the state.



Internationally, according to UNESCO, the allocation for education sector is 6 percent of GDP and 20 percent of budget. But in the current fiscal year 2023-2024, the GDP allocation of Bangladesh is 1.76 percent.

Analyzing the ratio of education sector to GDP of different countries, it can be seen that Bangladesh is 155th in terms of education sector allocation among 161 countries. Bangladesh's position in South Asia is much lower than that of war-torn Afghanistan. In the last financial year, the allocation to the education sector in Bangladesh was 1.83%, where it was 4.6% in Afghanistan, 5.68% in Bhutan, 4.39% in Nepal, 5.57% in India, 4.2% in Sri Lanka, 2.5% in Pakistan and Maldives. 4.12 (SUA: CPD-Campaign: Education Budget, June 2022)



Bangladesh is now the 25th largest economy in the world. Hon'ble Prime Minister, due to 'your' far-reaching leadership, Bangladesh has become a developing nation today. Meanwhile, you gave the World Bank a thumbs up to build the Padma Bridge of your dreams. We have got many mega projects under your able leadership and far reaching plans. These are Metrorail, Flyover, Ruppur Nuclear Power Project, Karnaphuli Tunnel, Payra Deep Sea Port and Bangabandhu Satellite etc. Honorable Prime Minister, I request you to give an urgent instruction to the Ministry of Education to nationalize all the educational institutions. Teachers are one of the artisans behind building your Smart Bangladesh. 17 crore Bengalis are waiting for your instructions.



Azizur Rahman Azam

Assistant professor, Dalal Bazar degree College Lakshmipur, Bangladesh



