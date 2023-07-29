

Futures of Impact InvesTIME �The growth of impact investing globally and the increasing awareness of social and environmental challenges in Bangladesh indicate a positive trajectory for impact investments in the country. By addressing the futures through supportive policies, improved impact measurement practices, and targeted efforts to raise awareness, Bangladesh can harness the potential of impact investing to drive positive change and sustainable development.There has never been a greater challenge and opportunity for investors to be innovative and creative to complement social, economic, and environmental reforms while ensuring financial gain to win against the futures! In 2007, Rockefeller Foundation introduced the concept of Impact Investment�



The Movement

It is futures, not future anymore: every issues are interdependent, multidimensional - we need parallel solutions for social, economic, environmental and governance; we need concurrent lenses for inclusivity, gender equality, climate change, digital innovation and intergenerational wellbeing; we need to work equally for people, planet and prosperity; and finally, we must consider return, risk and impact for all our investments. This is the age of multidimensional investments to build a society free from unbearable debt.





Impact investment movement in Bangladesh and the global revolution for impact investment is going through the same trajectory!Bangladesh is actually progressed quite reasonably after getting its position in the global revolution as the 19th member country of the Global Steering Group (GSG) for Impact Investment in 2018. This year was also significant due to the formation of the National Advisory Board (NAB) for Impact Investment in Bangladesh - the NAB.



The movement here actually started before that, when the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) launched the Alternative Investment Rules to securitise Impact Fund, Venture Capital, and Private Equity in 2015. Followed by the first International Impact Investment Conference and Workshops in 2016 and 2017 by Build Bangladesh, the first Impact Enterprise funded by the Impress Group to commence the impact investment movement on the ground. First private sector enterprise to have a vision that Bangladesh is a fertile ground for impact investment.



In 2020, partnering with the Swiss Embassy, British Council, UN ESCAP and Build Bangladesh the NAB launched the Policy Landscape of Impact Investment with the consultancy support from Light Castle Partners. In 2022, again in partnership with the Swiss Embassy and Build Bangladesh, NAB produced the Bangladesh Impact Investment Strategy and Action Plan (BIISAP) with consultancy support from Roots of Impact and Light Castle Partners.



Now the question is about the way forward - futures for impact investment in Bangladesh?



The Futures

In the coming years, the future of the Impact Investment Ecosystem in Bangladesh appears bright, driven by several factors. First, the government's continued support and initiatives to encourage sustainable practices and impact entrepreneurship will play a crucial role. Policy frameworks and incentives for impact investors and enterprises are expected to be further strengthened.Second, there will likely be an influx of impact-focused funds and venture capitalists interested in investing in Bangladesh's socially and environmentally impactful enterprises.



The success stories of existing ventures would attract more investors, creating a positive feedback loop.Moreover, advancements in technology will facilitate the growth of impact-driven startups. The integration of fintech, aggrotech, and other innovative solutions will enable scalable and efficient impact initiatives, particularly among underserved population.



Additionally, collaborations between local and international organisations will flourish, bringing in expertise and capital to address critical social and environmental challengeswhile ensuring return of investment accordingly. Overall, the future of the Impact Investment Ecosystem in Bangladesh seems promising as it moves towards a more sustainable, equitable, and socially conscious economy.



However, it will be essential to continue fostering an enabling environment through policy support, increased awareness, and collaborative efforts to ensure continued growth and positive impact.Several factors will contribute to the positive outlook for impact investment in Bangladesh:



Growing Awareness: Awareness of sustainability and social responsibility has been on the rise among businesses, investors, and consumers in Bangladesh. As people become more conscious of the impact of their actions, there is a growing demand for investments that align with their values and contribute to positive change.Once the National Strategy was launched, we became more organised, more focused, more conscious about true impacts.



Supportive Government Policies: The government of Bangladesh has been showing increased interest in supporting impact investing and impact entrepreneurship. Continued policy frameworks and incentives have created a conducive environment for investors and prospective enterprises.With enabling ecosystem and ingredients, few private sectors have already delivered projects and programmes at the grass root level across Bangladesh, which revealed the effectiveness of impact investmentto address the futures. It is now time for reinforcing impact investments in Bangladesh.



Tech-Driven Solutions: Advancements in technology are likely to facilitate the growth of impact-driven startups in Bangladesh. Fintech, aggrotech, and other innovative solutions can help address social and environmental challenges more efficiently and effectively.The futures of the impact investment ecosystem need to continue its support to entrepreneurial development pipeline for promising private sector.



International Collaboration: Partnerships with international organisations and impact investors can bring in expertise and capital to support local initiatives.Our futures with impact investment movement is to hold the power of togetherness. Partnership between, private sectors, NGO, peak body, legal intermediary, public service have created the new National Advisory Board Trust for Impact Investment in Bangladesh to guide the impact investment development agenda. In addition, the works to support this ecosystem in Bangladesh, led by market builders like the IFC, UNDP, JICA, BII, USAID, and DFAT are also worth mentioning.



Impact Measurement and Reporting: As impact measurement tools and methodologies improve, investors and enterprises can better track and report on their social and environmental outcomes, attracting more interest from impact-focused investors.Impact investment has been emerging to mobilise both public and private capital into investments, targetingmeasurable positive social and environmental impacts alongside with financial gain since 2007.



A considerablenumber of investors are adopting the SDGs and COP21 goals to illustrate the relationship between investmentand impacts while considering the traditional concepts of risk and return.Due to this increased attention, lots of products are being claimed as impact investments, while there is still aneed to develop a common discipline to manage and validate impacts for investments.



Diverse Impact Sectors: Bangladesh presents opportunities for impact investment across various sectors, such as WASH, renewable energy, agriculture, healthcare, education, and financial inclusion.Impact investment is becoming an influential instrument to bring different mixtures of people, ideas, and resources to challenge difficult social issues while allowing positive solutions to achieve social and environmental good.



Impact investment are now being used globally to finance initiatives such as aged care, health, housing, education, infrastructure, water and sanitation, financial inclusion, sustainable agriculture, intergenerational wellbeing, and development of the services sector, which can be replicated in Bangladesh.



Young Demographics and Entrepreneurial Spirit: With a significant portion of the population being young, there is a growing pool of impact entrepreneurs and innovators eager to tackle pressing social and environmental issues in Bangladesh. We just need to create the supportive environment for them to aspire.



But, while Impact Investment in Bangladesh have promising potential, there are also certain threats and challenges that could hinder their growth and effectiveness. Some of the key threats for Impact Investments in Bangladesh include:



Limited Awareness and Understanding: A lack of awareness and understanding about impact investing among investors, entrepreneurs, and the general public can impede its growth. Many potential investors may still prioritise traditional financial returns over social and environmental impact, leading to a slower adoption of impact investment practices.



Limitations of Impact Fund Managers: The traditional fund manager's lack of experience to manage impact fund is an issue for the prospective investors. An immediate capacity development programme to create a group of impact fund managers is the way forward to gain the confidence of impact investors.



Access to Capital: Limited access to capital, especially for early-stage impact-driven ventures, can hinder their growth and scalability. Without sufficient funding, social enterprises may struggle to expand their operations and achieve the desired impact.



Regulatory Environment: A challenging regulatory environment can discourage impact investment initiatives. Ambiguity in regulations or a lack of specific policies that support impact investing may deter investors from committing their capital to impact enterprises.



Lack of Impact Measurement Standards: The absence of standardized impact measurement and reporting practices may create uncertainty and scepticism among investors. Clear and reliable impact metrics are crucial for building trust and demonstrating the effectiveness of impact investments.



Social and Political Instability: Political and social unrest or instability can disrupt the investment climate, making investors more risk-averse and reluctant to engage in long-term impact projects.



Infrastructure Challenges: Insufficient infrastructure in certain regions of Bangladesh may hinder the implementation of impact projects, especially in remote or underserved areas.



Competing Priorities: Bangladesh faces various socio-economic challenges, and there may be competing priorities for public and private investments. Other urgent issues may take precedence over impact initiatives, making it challenging to garner adequate support.



Exit Strategies and Liquidity: Impact investments often require longer time horizons to achieve meaningful social and environmental impact. Investors may face challenges in finding appropriate exit strategies and liquidity options for their impact-focused investments.



Risk Perception: Impact investments, particularly in emerging sectors or new impact enterprises, may be perceived as riskier than traditional investments. Risk-averse investors may hesitate to commit capital to unproven ventures.



The Conclusion

It is essential to acknowledge that challenges may also exist, such as limited access to capital, the need for further education and awareness, and ensuring the scalability and sustainability of impact-driven initiatives.



However, the positive trajectory of Impact Investment in Bangladesh indicates that it can play a vital role in addressing social challenges, environmental issues, and advancing sustainable development in the country.



As long as stakeholders continue to foster a supportive ecosystem, the future of Impact Investment in Bangladesh looks promising, creating a balance between profit and purpose in investments for the greater good.



The growth of impact investing globally and the increasing awareness of social and environmental challenges in Bangladesh indicate a positive trajectory for impact investments in the country. By addressing the futures through supportive policies, improved impact measurement practices, and targeted efforts to raise awareness, Bangladesh can harness the potential of impact investing to drive positive change and sustainable development.



There has never been a greater challenge and opportunity for investors to be innovative and creative to complement social, economic, and environmental reforms while ensuring financial gain to win against the futures! In 2007, Rockefeller Foundation introduced the concept of Impact Investment.



We got familiar with ESG complying businesses, SDG since 2015 along with the SDG financing gap. According to the 2017 SDG Financing Strategy, Bangladesh requires an additional $928 billion to implement the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, with the private sector accounting for 42 per cent.



Can Impact Investing complement us in this difficult journey? We believe it can and it will.



Finally, we believe that the report that NAB will produce at the end of this year reflecting the before and after scenario will demonstrate a game changer in the Impact Investment Ecosystem Building movement in Bangladesh while complementing the Global Revolution by pushing strong agenda to have People Weighted Asset Under Management (AUM) figure rather than just giving an AUM value.



The writer is an Architect-Planner and Impact Activist. He is the founding President of Build Bangladesh and the CEO of the National Advisory Board (NAB) for Impact Investment in Bangladesh



