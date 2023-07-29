Maheshkhali becoming an energy mega hub







Around the Moheshkhali-Matarbari region, two power plants, five LNG and LPG terminals, an oil storage and refinery, and a 220-kilometer pipeline to offload fuel oil from the sea are being developed. The power plant is anticipated to begin operations in 2024, with around 58 percent of the project finished.The government's plan is to develop Maheshkhali Island as an energy mega hub due to its strategic location and abundant resources.



Standing 14 meters above sea level and encompassing an area of 1,604 acres, the island presents an ideal canvas for the grand vision to unfold. The planned hub will contain a 14-kilometer sea canal and two jetties, as well as an imported power plant, oil storage, and liquefied natural gas terminal. On the island, 37 projects are being executed, including the development of solar power plants.

The infrastructure for these projects has been built on the majority of the upazila's two islands, Matarbari and Dhalghata. This comprehensive approach signifies the nation's commitment to revamping its energy landscape and boosting overall economic growth. It is believed to improve the country's energy crisis and the socio-economic picture of the region significantly and become more sustainable once all the projects planned in Maheshkhali are completed.



As part of its effort to transition from dirty fuels to renewable energy and supplement its measures against the adverse impacts of climate change,Bangladesh plans to boost its power from renewable energy to 40% by 2041.Maheskhali is set to generate a total of 13,560MW of power which will support the country's commitment to cut carbon emissions by 89.47 million tonnes by 2030 announced at the Glasgow climate summit in 2021 as part of efforts to promote renewable energy, energy efficiency, and conservation.



A pivotal aspect of the project is the establishment of a groundbreaking undersea oil pipeline. This pipeline, a first of its kind in Bangladesh, is poised to revolutionize energy transportation within the country. By eliminating the need for lighter vessels to transfer petroleum products from large tankers to refineries, the pipeline not only saves valuable time but also leads to annual cost savings of Tk800 crore.



The successful trial run of unloading crude oil from tankers to floating moorings and pumping it through a 16km pipeline sets the stage for future aspirations of extending the pipeline to the Eastern Refinery depot, further fortifying the nation's energy infrastructure. Maheshkhali's energy hub is not merely an endeavor in boosting power and fuel sectors but also embodies the spirit of sustainability and socio-economic development. Furthermore, the project's execution will create employment opportunities for the local population, ushering in an era of progress and prosperity.



One of the primary goals of the Maheshkhali energy hub is to enhance energy security in Bangladesh. By diversifying energy sources and achieving self-reliance, the nation aims to reduce its dependence on imports and strengthen its position in the global energy market.The positive ramifications of this undertaking extend far beyond the realms of economics, creating ripples of progress and development that will empower Bangladesh for generations to come.



Firstly, the transformation of Maheshkhali Island into an energy mega hub signifies a bold step towards a brighter and more secure future for Bangladesh's energy needs.Plans to construct a 6,000 MW ultra-supercritical coal-fired power station and a 3,000 MW LNG-based combined cycle power plant have enormous potential for increasing energy capacity. Bangladesh is aiming to become a regional energy leader by acquiring 5,000 acres of land for these projects.



The government will diversify its energy sources and lessen its dependency on costly imports by making use of the island's strategic location and vast resources. This newfound energy sovereignty will protect the country from global energy market swings and strengthen its resistance to external energy shocks, ultimately creating a more stable and self-sufficient economy.



Secondly, as the energy hub project unfolds, it will trigger a ripple effect of economic growth and development across various sectors. The construction and operation of power plants, LNG terminals, and oil storage facilities will create an array of employment opportunities, driving local and regional economic prosperity.There will be three economic zones (SEZs) in Moheshkhali. Besides, food warehouses will be set up here under the management of non-governmental organizations.



The ambitious nature of this visionary project is likely to attract foreign investors and international partnerships, injecting vital capital and expertise into Bangladesh's energy sector, and further propelling economic expansion. The island will serve as the focal point for the country's imported petroleum. There will be many LNG ports as well as one for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Furthermore, all imported oil from here will be sent to Chattogram and Dhaka through the pipeline.



Thirdly, the incorporation of sustainable energy solutions inside the energy hub, such as solar power plants, demonstrates Bangladesh's dedication to environmental stewardship. As the country transitions to greener and cleaner energy sources, it will make a substantial contribution to global efforts to mitigate climate change. Adoption of environmentally friendly technology and practices would enhance air quality, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and position Bangladesh as a responsible global citizen in the battle against climate change.



Fourthly, the Maheshkhali energy hub project's emphasis on sustainability and socio-economic development will directly impact the lives of local communities. The energy division thinks that it will save at least Tk 800 crore a year.The creation of employment opportunities in the construction and operation of the hub will uplift the standard of living for the island's inhabitants and adjacent regions.



Additionally, the provision of reliable and affordable energy to industries and households will catalyze socio-economic growth, promoting entrepreneurship, education, and healthcare access, ultimately empowering the people of Bangladesh to lead more prosperous lives.



Finally, the transformation of Maheshkhali Island into an energy mega hub signifies a defining moment in Bangladesh's pursuit of energy security, sustainable growth, and socio-economic prosperity.The government intends to construct rails and roadways to transport products to and from the deep seaport.



Two terminals of 300- and 460-meters length will be built at the deep seaport, making it simpler to transport products straight from huge ships. It will take time to finish the first phase of construction in 2026. Three container terminals will be built in the second phase. As a result, the terminal will be gradually raised.



As the energy hub takes shape, Bangladesh is set to become a trailblazer in the region, wielding its energy sovereignty to chart a course toward a brighter, more resilient, and greener future for generations to come.



As the vision of Maheshkhali Island's energy mega hub unfolds, Bangladesh is on the cusp of transformative change. The project represents more than just the development of power plants and an LNG terminal; it symbolizes the nation's determination to achieve energy self-reliance, sustainable growth, and a brighter future for its people.



The writers are Research Associates at the KRF Center for Bangladesh and Global Affairs (CBGA)



