

Create awareness for tiger conservation



The meeting of tiger range governments at the 3rd Asia Ministerial Conference on Tiger Conservation was the latest step in the global tiger initiative that began with the 2010 Tiger Summit in Russia. An ambitious goal of the Global Tiger Recovery Programme was initiated in 2010 at the St Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia, when all 13 tiger range countries made their commitment - India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, China and Russia - to the goal of doubling the number of wild tigers by 2022.



Global Tigers are endangered, their numbers having fallen from a possible 100,000 a century ago to 3,200 in 2010, when they became the subjects of one of the world's most ambitious conservation targets representatives from 13 different countries to create a new initiative, the TX2 goal which is a global commitment to double the numbers of world's wild tigers population living in the wild to 6,000 by 2022. But the target wasn't met, the global population is now estimated at an average of 4,500.

Bangladesh:The current tiger population in the country is yet to be known as there have been no surveys since 2018. The last survey put number of tigers in the Sundarbans at 114.



India: The population of wild tigers in the country is estimated to be a minimum of 3,167, out of which 3,080 are unique individuals. This is an increase of 619 tigers from the 2018 All-India Tiger Estimation (AITE), where the number was 2,461, according to the results of the AITE, 2022.



Bhutan: Nepal is the first country to release updated tiger numbers in 2022. Nepal announced that it has almost tripled its wild tiger population, from 121 tigers in 2010 to an estimated 355 tigers today.



Cambodia: There are no longer any breeding populations of wild tigers in Cambodia and the species is considered functionally extinct, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), conservationists in Cambodia declared tigers "functionally extinct" in 2016 due to poaching and habitat loss.



China: The South China tiger is the rarest of the five living tiger subspecies, the most critically threatened and the closest to extinction. No wild South China tigers have been seen by officials for 25 years and one was last brought into captivity 27 years ago. The 19 reserves listed by the Chinese Ministry of Forestry within the presumed range of the tiger are spatially fragmented and most are too small to support viable tiger populations. Over the last 40 years wild populations have declined from thousands to a scattered few.



Indonesia:There are thought to be an estimated 400-500 Sumatran tigers left in the wild,according to the UNDP.



Laos:The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) confirmed that the tiger has gone extinct in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. The reasons, according to tiger experts, are poaching and habitat loss.



Malaysia: WWF-Malaysia is concerned that only 150 Malayan tigers are left in the entire peninsula and their habitat.



Myanmar: At least 22 tigers remained in Myanmar, said the Forest Department survey that covered 8 percent of the tiger habitat in the country. The figure came as the department under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation (MNREC).



Nepal: According to the latest tiger census report shows that there are 128 tigers in Chitwan National Park, 125 in Bardiya National Park, 41 in Parsa National Park, 25 in Banke National Park and 36 in Shuklaphanta National Park, totaling the number of 355wild tigers in Nepal.



Russia: The number of tigers in Russia's Far East tiger population now exceeds to around 500 adults and perhaps 100 cubs total 600 individuals and that their habitat has expanded to new areas. By comparison, the previous census, which was conducted in 2015, showed 540 tigers in Russia, according to Russia's Ministry of Nature.



Thailand: Thailand's tiger population in the wild has been estimated at only 148 to 189 cats, according to World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).



Vietnam: As of June, 2022, there are a total of 372 tigers recorded by ENV living in captivity in Vietnam, with 297 of these tigers at 17 privately owned farms and zoos in Vietnam. The IUCN confirmed that the tiger has gone extinct in Vietnam due to poaching and habitat loss.



According to the latest International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List Status Update released in 2022, there are approximately only 4,500 tigers left in the wild due to improved monitoring, habitat loss is a major factor in the decline in wild tiger populations, an estimated 95 percent of lands where tigers once lived are now gone due to human activity and immediate threat to wild tigers is poaching, although some countries have limited resources for protecting areas where tigers live.

The writer is a correspondent, American International News Service, Columnist and Conservator, Wildlife and Environment



