

SSC results: Boys do better than girls in Barishal

Under Barishal Education Board (BEB), this year's SSC pass rate is 90.18 per cent against last year's 89.61 per cent, a higher by 0.57 per cent.



This information was confirmed by BEB Exam Controller Arun Kumar Gaine.

This year the number of GPA-5 has decreased by 3,457. A total of 6,311 have got GPA-5 against last year's 9,768.

Arun Kumar Gain said, under BEB the total number of examinees was 91,979 from 1,477 schools in six districts. But 90,196 ones appeared. A total of 45 ones were expelled. A 100 per cent pass was recorded with 231 schools.



Highest pass was registered with Science Group at 96.79 per cent, followed by Commerce Group at 92.17 per cent. The lowest pass rate was recorded with Arts Group at 86.89 per cent. The boys pass rate stands at 91.94 while girls at 88.26 per cent.



The boys pass rate (Science) stands at 97.29 per cent while girls at 96.30 per cent. The boys pass rate (Arts) is 89.40 per cent while girls pass rate is 83.91 per cent. The boys pass rate (Commerce) is 95.30 while girls pass rate is 90.23 per cent.



