Three people get life term in murder, drug cases







JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced to people to life-term in jail in a murder and a drug cases.



Joypurhat Additional District Judge Md Abbas Uddin pronounced the verdicts of the two different cases.

The condemned convicts are: Ahsan Habib Sujon, 33, son of Hasan Ali of Purnagopinathpur Village in Akkelpur Upazila; and Raizan alias Munna, 37, son of late Majed Ali of Shantinagar Machhua Bazar area under Joypurhat Municipality.



The court also fined them Tk 10,000.



Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.



According to a prosecution, Sujon killed his grandfather Abdul Jabbar after mixing poison with rice over land dispute on March 25, 2015.



The deceased's son Jahurul Islam lodged a case with Joypurhat Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in this regard.

Investigation officer of the case, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court on December 10, 2015.



Following this, the judge handed down the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of eight witnesses.



Meanwhile, members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested Raihan alias Munna along with 122 bottles of Indian phensedyl from Joypurhat Station area on January 24, 2012.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Santahar Police Station (PS) in this regard.



Investigation officer of the case submitted the charge-sheet to the court on March 26, 2012.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday.



CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Mirsharai Upazila in 2010.



Chattogram Fifth Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Sharifur Rahman handed down the verdict.

The convict is Prio Lal Das, 41, a resident of Maghadia area of the upazila.



The court also fined him Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.



PP of the court Advocate Sheikh Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, on December 8 in 2010, the convict Prio Lal strangled his wife Sujata Bala Das to death due to a family dispute.



Later on, Sujata's father Nitai Chandra Das filed a murder case as the plaintiff with Mirsharai PS on 11 April in 2011,.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of 14 witnesses.



Separate courts on Thursday sentenced three people to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in two districts- Joypurhat and Chattogram.JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced to people to life-term in jail in a murder and a drug cases.Joypurhat Additional District Judge Md Abbas Uddin pronounced the verdicts of the two different cases.The condemned convicts are: Ahsan Habib Sujon, 33, son of Hasan Ali of Purnagopinathpur Village in Akkelpur Upazila; and Raizan alias Munna, 37, son of late Majed Ali of Shantinagar Machhua Bazar area under Joypurhat Municipality.The court also fined them Tk 10,000.Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.According to a prosecution, Sujon killed his grandfather Abdul Jabbar after mixing poison with rice over land dispute on March 25, 2015.The deceased's son Jahurul Islam lodged a case with Joypurhat Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in this regard.Investigation officer of the case, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court on December 10, 2015.Following this, the judge handed down the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of eight witnesses.Meanwhile, members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested Raihan alias Munna along with 122 bottles of Indian phensedyl from Joypurhat Station area on January 24, 2012.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Santahar Police Station (PS) in this regard.Investigation officer of the case submitted the charge-sheet to the court on March 26, 2012.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday.CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Mirsharai Upazila in 2010.Chattogram Fifth Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Sharifur Rahman handed down the verdict.The convict is Prio Lal Das, 41, a resident of Maghadia area of the upazila.The court also fined him Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.PP of the court Advocate Sheikh Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, on December 8 in 2010, the convict Prio Lal strangled his wife Sujata Bala Das to death due to a family dispute.Later on, Sujata's father Nitai Chandra Das filed a murder case as the plaintiff with Mirsharai PS on 11 April in 2011,.After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of 14 witnesses.