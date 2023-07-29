24 nabbed with drugs in 14 districts





A total of 24 people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 14 districts- Rajshahi, Noakhali, Chattogram, Naogaon, Sunamganj, Faridpur, Dinajpur, Mymensingh, Joypurhat, Narayanganj, Kushtia, Pabna, Patuakhali and Sirajganj, in recent times.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man and his daughter along with 100 grams of heroin and 970 yaba tablets from Bagha Upazila in the district on Thursday.





RAB-5 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Alaipur Mandalpara area of the upazila on Thursday, and arrested them along with the heroin and the yaba tablets.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha Police Station (PS), the arrested father-daughter were handed over to police.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Bagha PS Sabuj Rana confirmed the matter, adding that they were sent to jail following a court order.



NOAKHALI: Members of RAB arrested a drug dealer along with 30 kilograms of hemp from a private car in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The arrested person is Joynal Abedin, 35, son of Rafiq Ulla, a resident of Tumchar Village under Sadar Upazila in Laxmipur District.



RAB-11 Noakhali Camp Company Commander Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the matter in a press release at around 2 pm.



According to the press release, on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Dadpur area of the upazila in the morning, and arrested Joynal Abedin along with a private car.



RAB members, later, recovered 30 kilograms of hemp from his possession.



The arrested confessed of his involvement in drug dealing from Cumilla to Noakhali and Laxmipur districts for long during the primary interrogation.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Noakhali Sadar PS against him in this regard, the press release added.



PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 25 litres of liquor and 30 yaba tablets from Patiya Upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.



The arrested person is Md Sohel, 40, son of Abu Sayeed Prakash, a resident of Haidgaon Bainya Para area in the upazila. He is a listed drug dealer and an accused in several cases filed with Patiya PS.



Patiya PS OC Pritan Sarker said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Abu Sayeed conducted a drive in Haidgaon Bainya Para in the evening, and arrested him red-handed while he was selling the drugs.



However, the arrested was produced before the court after filing of a new case under the Narcotics Control Act with Patiya PS, the OC added.



NAOGAON: Two people were arrested along with liquor and phensedyl in separate drives in Niamatpur and Dhamoirhat upazilas of the district on Wednesday.



Police, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 50 litres of liquor from Niamatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The arrested man is Sabin Sardar, 35, a resident of Chatra area under Chandannagar Union of the upazila.



Niamatpur PS OC Maidul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chatra area in the morning, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



The arrested was sent to jail with a case filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



In another drive, members of RAB arrested a man along with 192 bottles of phensedyl from Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district early Wednesday.



The arrested person is Ridoy, 24, son of Mesbaul Sarker, a resident of Dhurail Village under Isabpur Union in the upazila.



RAB-5 CPC-3 Joypurhat Camp Commander Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Md Rafiqul Islam said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the house of Ridoy at around 2 am, and arrested him along with the phensedyl.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dhamoirhat PS, the arrested man was handed over to police, the RAB official.



SUNAMGANJ: Police, in two separate drives, arrested two alleged drug dealers including a woman along with eight kilograms of hemp and 96 bottles of liquor from Shantiganj Upazila of the district early Wednesday.



The arrested persons are: Asabul Mia, 50, and Parvin Begum, both are residents of Kandigaon Madrasapara area under Pagla Union in the upazila.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Senior Assistant Superintendent of Sunamganj Police (Jagannathpur Circle) Shubhashish Dhar and Shantiganj PS OC Khaled Ahmed Chowdhury conducted two separate drives in Kandigaon Madrasapara area at early hours, and arrested Asabul along with 96 bottles of liquor and Parvin eight kilograms of hemp.



Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with the PS against the arrested persons in these regards.

Shantiganj PS OC Khaled Ahmed Chowdhury confirmed the matter.



BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a young man along with heroin from Bhanga Upazila in the district on Tuesday evening.



The arrested man is Tahsinur Islam Tasin alias Manik, 21, a resident of Adampur Village. He is the son of Bhanga Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Paruli Akhter and former union parishad chairman late Shahed Ali Mia.



Police sources said on information, a team of District DB Police conducted a drive in Adampur area of the upazila in the evening, and arrested him along with 20 grams of heroin worth about Tk 10,000.



The arrested confessed to his involvement in drug dealing in the area during the primary interrogation.



However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhanga PS in this regard.



Faridpur District DB Police OC Mamunur Rashid confirmed the matter.



GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug leaders along with 20 pieces of tapentadol tablets from Ghoraghat Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Md Insan Ali, 35, son of late Dudu Sheikh, a resident of Jamilapur Village, and Md Belal Hossain, 30, son of Md Mostafa Mia of Mitali Gucchagram area under the upazila.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers ledt by SI Wasim Kumar Modak conducted a drive in Islampur area at around 11:55 pm on Monday, and arrested the duo along with the illegal tapentadol tablets worth about Tk 8,000 from in front of the shop of one Md Nazrul Islam.



However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Ghoraghat PS against the arrested persons in this connection.

Ghoraghat PS OC Md Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the matter.



MYMENSINGH: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man along with 2,710 pieces of yaba tablets from Nandail Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested person is Habib Ullah, 36, a resident of Galahar Village under Ishwarganj Upazila in the district.



According to RAB-14 officials, based on secret information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Nandail Upazila Parishad area at early hours of Monday, and arrested the man along with the yaba tablets.



During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed that he used to smuggle the drugs in several areas of the upazila.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nandail Model PS, the arrested person was handed over to police.

Nandail Model PS OC Rashed-Uz-Zaman confirmed the matter.



JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 70 kilograms of hemp from Akkelpur Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Md Ibrahim Khalil, 43, son of Yunus Ali, a resident of Char Kalmi Village under Companiganj Upazila in Noakhali District; and Md Abdur Rahim, 25, son of Mohsin Ali Munshi, hails from Dumuria Village under Morrelganj Upazila in Bagerhat District.



RAB-5 CPC-3 Joypurhat Camp Acting Company Commander Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Md Rafiqul Islam said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kecher Mor area of the upazila, and arrested the duo along with 70 kilograms of hemp.



The arrested confessed to their involvement in drug dealing in the area during the primary interrogation.



However, the arrested persons were handed over to police after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Akkelpur PS, the RAB official added.



NARAYANGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, detained three alleged drug paddlers along with 48 kilograms of hemp from Siddhirganj Upazila of the district recently.



The arrestees are: Md Nasir, 32, and his two associates Azizul, 32, and Sagor Ali, 19.

Farzana Haq, senior assistant superintend of police in RAB -3, said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Siddhirganj area, and detained the three people along with the drugs.



The team also seized a truck used to carry the hemp.



However, legal procedure would be taken in this regard, the RAB official added.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with four kilograms of hemp from Daulatpur Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested person is Md Masum Fakir, 28, a resident of Garhdah Gangpara Village under Mirpur Upazila in the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the elite force led by SI Mehedi Hasan Munnu conducted a drive in Pipulbaria Balidanga Field area, and arrested him along with the hemp worth about Tk 80,000.



The law enforcers have also seized an easy-bike used in carrying drugs from his possession during the drive.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Daulatpur PS in this regard.



Daulatpur PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.



PABNA: Members of RAB-12, in a drive, arrested two drug peddlers along with 1.970 kilograms of hemp from Puspopara area under Ataikula PS in the district recently.



The arrested are: Md Abubakkar Siddique, 27, son of Naimuddin, and Md Sadad Molla, 55, son of late Abdul Hamid Molla, residents of Dharmagram Village under Ataikula PS of the district.



RAB-12 CPC-2 Pabna Company Acting Company Commander Senior ASP Kishore Roy said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Pushpapara Village under Ataikula PS recently, and arrested two drug dealers along with the hemp.

The arrested is a listed drug dealer in the area.



However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Ataikula PS in this connection, the RAB official added.



BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police arrested two persons including a young woman along with 9.5 kilograms of hemp from a launch Bauphal Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Hasan Mia, 26, and Tania Akhter, 21. Hasan Mia hails from Kabirkathi Village under Bauphal Upazila while Tania is a resident of Kourkhali Village under Sadar Upazila in Patuakhali District.



Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by Bauphal PS OC (Investigation) Mizanur Rahman conducted a drive in the double-decker launch Eagle-4 on the Dhaka-Kalaiya route at Dhulia Launch Ghat, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.



Both of the arrested have been involved in drug dealing for long, said police.



Bauphal PS OC Arichul Haque confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection.



SIRAJGANJ: Members of RAB-12, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with heroin from Salanga PS area in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Helal Uddin, 23, son of Harun Fakir, a resident of Aganagar area under Keraniganj Upazila in Dhaka; and Oli Ullah, 25, son of Babul Hossain, a resident of Nandail area under Tarail Upazila in Kishoreganj District.



RAB-12 Sirajganj Company Commander Lt Commander BN Md Abul Hashem Sabuj confirmed the matter.



The RAB official said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Ramarchar area on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway under Salanga PS recently, and arrested the duo along with 473 grams of heroin worth about Tk 50 lakh.

The team also seized a microbus used for carrying drugs at that time.



However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Salanga PS in this regard, the RAB official added.



