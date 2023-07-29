African leaders press Putin to end Ukraine war







While not directly critical of Russia, their interventions on the second day of a summit with Putin were more concerted and forceful than those that African countries have voiced until now.



They served as reminders to the Kremlin leader of the depth of African concern at the consequences of the war, especially rising food prices.

"This war must end. And it can only end on the basis of justice and reason," African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat told Putin and African leaders in St Petersburg.



"The disruptions of energy and grain supplies must end immediately. The grain deal must be extended for the benefit of all the peoples of the world, Africans in particular."



Reuters reported in June that the African plan floats a series of possible steps to defuse the conflict including a Russian troop pull-back, removal of Russian tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, suspension of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Putin, and sanctions relief.



Putin gave it a polite but cool reception when African leaders presented it to him last month. On Friday he said Moscow respected the proposal and was carefully studying it.



Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso said the African initiative "deserves the closest attention, it mustn't be underestimated...We once again urgently call for the restoration of peace in Europe."



Senegal's President Macky Sall called for "a de-escalation to help create calm", while South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he hoped that "constructive engagement and negotiation" could bring an end to the conflict.



The stream of calls prompted Putin repeatedly to defend Russia's position and place the blame on Ukraine and the West.



Responding to Mahamat, he said Russia was "grateful to our African friends for their attention to this problem" but it was Kyiv that was refusing to negotiate with him under a decree it passed shortly after he claimed last September to have annexed four Ukrainian regions that Russia partly controls.



Russia has long said it is open to talks but that these must take account of the "new realities" on the ground.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the idea of a ceasefire now that would leave Russia in control of nearly a fifth of his country and give its forces time to regroup after 17 grinding months of war.



At the summit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged Russia to revive the Black Sea grain deal which, until Moscow refused to renew it last week, had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the conflict.



Sisi, whose country is a big buyer of grain via the Black Sea route, told the summit it was "essential to reach agreement" on reviving the deal.



Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Moscow is "carefully" examining proposals made by some African leaders to end the conflict in Ukraine.



"We respect your initiatives and we are examining them carefully," Putin said on the second day of a Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg.



"Previous mediation initiatives were monopolised by so-called advanced democracies. Now Africa too is ready to help resolve problems that appear to be outside of its area of priorities," he said.



The Russia-Africa summit comes after Russia pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, raising concern among African nations.



In June, an African delegation travelled first to Ukraine and then to Russia to offer mediation in the conflict.



The African proposals included military de-escalation, security guarantees for both sides and a mutual recognition of sovereignty. �REUTERS, AFP Russia 'carefully' examining African proposals to end Ukraine conflict: PutinMOSCOW, July 28: African leaders pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to move ahead with their peace plan to end the Ukraine war and to renew a deal on the export of Ukrainian grain that Moscow tore up last week.While not directly critical of Russia, their interventions on the second day of a summit with Putin were more concerted and forceful than those that African countries have voiced until now.They served as reminders to the Kremlin leader of the depth of African concern at the consequences of the war, especially rising food prices."This war must end. And it can only end on the basis of justice and reason," African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat told Putin and African leaders in St Petersburg."The disruptions of energy and grain supplies must end immediately. The grain deal must be extended for the benefit of all the peoples of the world, Africans in particular."Reuters reported in June that the African plan floats a series of possible steps to defuse the conflict including a Russian troop pull-back, removal of Russian tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, suspension of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Putin, and sanctions relief.Putin gave it a polite but cool reception when African leaders presented it to him last month. On Friday he said Moscow respected the proposal and was carefully studying it.Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso said the African initiative "deserves the closest attention, it mustn't be underestimated...We once again urgently call for the restoration of peace in Europe."Senegal's President Macky Sall called for "a de-escalation to help create calm", while South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he hoped that "constructive engagement and negotiation" could bring an end to the conflict.The stream of calls prompted Putin repeatedly to defend Russia's position and place the blame on Ukraine and the West.Responding to Mahamat, he said Russia was "grateful to our African friends for their attention to this problem" but it was Kyiv that was refusing to negotiate with him under a decree it passed shortly after he claimed last September to have annexed four Ukrainian regions that Russia partly controls.Russia has long said it is open to talks but that these must take account of the "new realities" on the ground.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the idea of a ceasefire now that would leave Russia in control of nearly a fifth of his country and give its forces time to regroup after 17 grinding months of war.At the summit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged Russia to revive the Black Sea grain deal which, until Moscow refused to renew it last week, had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the conflict.Sisi, whose country is a big buyer of grain via the Black Sea route, told the summit it was "essential to reach agreement" on reviving the deal.Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Moscow is "carefully" examining proposals made by some African leaders to end the conflict in Ukraine."We respect your initiatives and we are examining them carefully," Putin said on the second day of a Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg."Previous mediation initiatives were monopolised by so-called advanced democracies. Now Africa too is ready to help resolve problems that appear to be outside of its area of priorities," he said.The Russia-Africa summit comes after Russia pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, raising concern among African nations.In June, an African delegation travelled first to Ukraine and then to Russia to offer mediation in the conflict.The African proposals included military de-escalation, security guarantees for both sides and a mutual recognition of sovereignty. �REUTERS, AFP