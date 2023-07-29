

Saudi summons Danish diplomat to protest Quran burning



During the meeting on Thursday with the Danish charge d'affaires, foreign ministry officials delivered a protest note urging an end to "these disgraceful acts, which violate all religious teachings (and) international laws and norms" and can "fuel hatred between religions", the official Saudi Press Agency said.



The far-right group Danske Patrioter on Monday posted a video in which a man is seen desecrating and burning what appeared to be the Muslim holy book.

It was just the latest such incident to stir anger in the Muslim world.



Saudi Arabia, home to the holy cities Mecca and Medina, has also denounced protests by a Sweden-based Iraqi refugee who last month burned pages of the Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque.



In a separate protest last week, the refugee, Salwan Momika, stepped on the Quran but did not burn it, prompting Riyadh to hand a protest note to the Swedish charge d'affaires.



Saudi Arabia and Iraq have called for an extraordinary meeting, expected to be held on Monday, of the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address Quran desecration in both Sweden and Denmark.



On Thursday, the 57-member body's secretary general, Hissein Brahim Taha, received a phone call from Sweden's foreign minister, Tobias Billstrom, who said Stockholm rejects acts that insult the Quran and wants to maintain good relations with OIC members, the OIC said in a statement.



Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is "extremely worried" about the consequences if more demonstrations go ahead in which the Quran is desecrated, he said on Thursday, amid growing Muslim anger at a series of attacks on Islam's holy book.



Attacks on the Quran in Sweden and Denmark have offended many Muslim countries including Turkey, whose backing Sweden needs to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, a goal of Stockholm's following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.



Kristersson told Swedish news agency TT that further requests had been filed with police for permission to hold protests where desecration of the Koran was again planned.



"If they are granted, we are going to face some days where there is a clear risk of something serious happening. I am extremely worried about what it could lead to," he said.



Sweden's embassy in Baghdad was stormed and set ablaze on July 20 by protesters angered by a planned Quran burning.



Kristersson said the decision whether to grant permission for the demonstrations was up to the police. �AFP, REUTERS



