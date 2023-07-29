Video
Typhoon Doksuri destroys power lines, closes factories as it rips into China

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

BEIJING, July 28: Typhoon Doksuri swept into China's southeastern Fujian province on Friday unleashing heavy rain and violent gusts of wind that whipped power lines sparking fires, uprooted trees and forced factories and shopping malls to shut.

The second strongest typhoon to land in Fujian after deadly Typhoon Meranti in 2016 forced the closure of schools, businesses and the evacuation of workers from offshore oil and gas fields, said state media.

Xiamen, Quanzhou and Putian recorded hourly rainfall exceeding 50 mm (2.165 inches), according to the China Meterological Administration (CMA).

"The whole of Xiamen didn't go to work this morning," a Xiamen resident surnamed Zhuang told Reuters.

"There are no cars on the roads, and factories and shopping malls are closed. Guess people are scared after Meranti previously."

Social media video showed eletrical power lines sparking and bursting into flames as winds thrashed Jinjiang, a city of two million, while in Quanzhou massive trees were uprooted.

There are power and water cuts in some areas of Jinjiang city and Quanzhou in Fujian province, residents told Reuters.

Doksuri, the second typhoon to make landfall in China in less than two weeks, will move north where 10 provinces will experience heavy rain, weather forecasters
predict.    �REUTERS


