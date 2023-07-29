France stands behind detained Niger leader, rejects putschists







Bazoum, "democratically elected by the people of Niger, is the only president of the Republic of Niger", it said in a statement. "France does not recognise the authorities resulting from the putsch led by General (Abdourahamane) Tchiani."



It added that France "reaffirmed in the strongest terms the clear demands of the international community calling for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and democratically-elected civilian government in Niger."

Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, earlier read a statement on national TV as the "president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland" on the third day since Bazoum was detained.



French President Emmanuel Macron, who had sought to make Bazoum a close ally in the jihadist-hit Sahel region, had earlier described the coup as "completely illegitimate and profoundly dangerous, for Nigeriens, for Niger and for the whole region."



Bazoum and his family have been confined since Wednesday to their residence at the presidential palace located within the Guard's military camp.



He is said to be in good health and has been able to talk by telephone to other heads of state including Macron.



French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna had earlier held out hope for Bazoum's position saying: "If you hear me talking about an attempted coup, it's because we don't consider things final."



Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron described a coup that ousted Niger's elected leader as "dangerous" for the Sahel on Friday, as Western powers scramble to preserve a key ally in the insurgent-stricken region.



"This coup is completely illegitimate and profoundly dangerous, for Nigeriens, for Niger and for the whole region," Macron said, while also calling for the release of President Mohamed Bazoum.



Bazoum has been confined to his residence since Wednesday by his own presidential guard.



Niger's government had been seen by many in the international community as a bulwark against Islamist militancy in a vast, arid region that is beset by security challenges.



French and UN troops were in recent years forced to withdraw from neighbouring Mali, but Paris still has 1,500 soldiers in Niger. Bazoum's overthrow could put the future of their deployment in doubt. �AFP



