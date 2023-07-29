Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 July, 2023, 6:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Suu Kyi moved from prison

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

YANGON, July 28: Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a 2021 military coup, has been moved from prison to a government building, an official from her party said Friday.

Suu Kyi has only been seen once since she was held after the February 1, 2021 putsch -- in grainy state media photos from a bare courtroom in the military-built capital Naypyidaw.

The coup plunged the Southeast Asian nation into a conflict that has displaced more than one million people, according to the United Nations.

"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved to a high-level venue compound on Monday night," an official from the National League for Democracy told AFP Friday on condition of anonymity.

The party official also confirmed Suu Kyi had met the country's lower house speaker Ti Khun Myat and was likely to meet Deng Xijuan, China's special envoy for Asian Affairs, who is visiting the country.

A source from another political party said Suu Kyi had been moved to a VIP compound in Naypyidaw.

In July, Thailand's foreign minister said he had met with Suu Kyi, the first-known meeting with a foreign envoy since she was detained.

A junta spokesman told AFP the meeting had lasted more than one hour but did not give details on what was discussed.

There have been concerns about the 78-year-old Nobel laureate's health since her detention, including during her trial in a junta court that required her to attend almost daily hearings.

Suu Kyi has been sentenced to 33 years in jail for a clutch of charges, including corruption, possession of illegal walkie talkies and flouting coronavirus restrictions.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
African leaders press Putin to end Ukraine war
Saudi summons Danish diplomat to protest Quran burning
Trump vows to continue presidential campaign if sentenced
Typhoon Doksuri destroys power lines, closes factories as it rips into China
France stands behind detained Niger leader, rejects putschists
Suu Kyi moved from prison
No climate crisis agreement at G20 environment meeting
Niger military chief backs coup leaders, but president defiant


Latest News
Shoriful keen to use LPL experience in Asia Cup
Drug dealers held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Ctg
BNP convenes press conference in the evening
AL to stage countrywide protests Sunday
Elderly man held for harassing children in C'nawabganj
BNP's Gayeshwar released from DB custody after four hours
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
Biden to host Japan, South Korea leaders Aug 18: White House
Russia and Africa to promote a 'multipolar order': Putin
US says Shoigu looking for weapons in North Korea
Most Read News
14 US Congressmen for deployment of UN peacekeepers during Bangladesh national elections
Holy Ashura today
PM opens ‘Smriti Chironjib’ monument on SC premises
1,83,578 students get GPA 5 in SSC, equivalent exams
BNP leaders, activists throng Nayapaltan for rally
SSC exams 2024 to be held in February: Dipu Moni
'Smriti Chironjib' memorial monument opened at SC premises
Futures of Impact InvesTIME
Schoolgirl's body found after abduction, teen arrested
Won’t allow anyone to block roads, says DMP chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft