

BCB provides update on Tamim's injury



The outcome was known after Tamim Iqbal consulted a spine specialist in London. BCB Senior Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury accompanied Tamim in UK, a BCB press release revealed.



"Tamim consulted a spine specialist for his ongoing back pain and underwent invasive pain management procedure yesterday," Dr. Chowdhury said.

"He will be under observation for the next two days and will be reassessed to determine the outcome of the procedure."



