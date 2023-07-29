Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 July, 2023, 6:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Yadav, Jadeja lead India to five-wicket romp over abject West Indies

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

Yadav, Jadeja lead India to five-wicket romp over abject West Indies

Yadav, Jadeja lead India to five-wicket romp over abject West Indies

BRIDGETOWN, JULY 28: Left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja masterminded the rout of an abject West Indies team as India romped to a five-wicket victory with more than 27 overs to spare in the opening One-Day International of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

Beaten 1-0 in the preceding two-Test series, the home team were brushed aside for just 114 off 23 overs after being put in as they appeared completely at sea in trying to cope especially with variations offered by Yadav's wrist-spin.

India were always on course for the modest target thanks to Ishan Kishan's belligerent 52, although the loss of three wickets near the end of the chase took some of the gloss off the win.

In what was clearly a bit of an audition for younger batting aspirants ahead of the World Cup, champion batsman Virat Kohli did not feature while captain Rohit Sharma only appeared at the fall of the fifth wicket.

Brought on as the sixth bowler, Yadav triggered the capitulation which saw the last seven wickets cascading for 26 runs, finishing with the outstanding figures of four for six off three overs.

"I've been working on my rhythm over the last two years. My rhythm wasn't very well last year but now it's coming out very well," said man-of-the-match Yadav.

"With the spin and drift it's very difficult for the batters to read, especially now with an increase in pace."

Jadeja claimed three for 37 to perfectly complement the work of Yadav after seamers Hardik Pandya, debutant Mukesh Kumar and Shardul Thakur had done the early damage with a wicket apiece.

Only captain Shai Hope, who was ninth out for a top score of 43, seemed capable of coping with the varied Indian attack as the West Indies folded for their second-lowest ODI total against India and joint-third lowest ODI total at home.

India are counting down to the hosting of the World Cup in just over two months' time while this latest West Indies batting display will only deepen the gloom in the Caribbean after the team failed to advance to the World Cup following a disastrous qualifying campaign in Zimbabwe in June.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCB provides update on Tamim's injury
Yadav, Jadeja lead India to five-wicket romp over abject West Indies
Ramhim, Khai Khai emerge champions in National TT meet
Women booters likely to join camp Aug 1
Sheikh Kamal Roller skating competition held
Labuschagne falls as England check Australia's progress in fifth Test
Leipzig extend manager Rose's deal to 2025
Ten-player China beat Haiti to stay alive after wild WC clash


Latest News
Shoriful keen to use LPL experience in Asia Cup
Drug dealers held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Ctg
BNP convenes press conference in the evening
AL to stage countrywide protests Sunday
Elderly man held for harassing children in C'nawabganj
BNP's Gayeshwar released from DB custody after four hours
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
Biden to host Japan, South Korea leaders Aug 18: White House
Russia and Africa to promote a 'multipolar order': Putin
US says Shoigu looking for weapons in North Korea
Most Read News
14 US Congressmen for deployment of UN peacekeepers during Bangladesh national elections
Holy Ashura today
PM opens ‘Smriti Chironjib’ monument on SC premises
1,83,578 students get GPA 5 in SSC, equivalent exams
BNP leaders, activists throng Nayapaltan for rally
SSC exams 2024 to be held in February: Dipu Moni
'Smriti Chironjib' memorial monument opened at SC premises
Futures of Impact InvesTIME
Schoolgirl's body found after abduction, teen arrested
Won’t allow anyone to block roads, says DMP chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft