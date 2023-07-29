Video
Ramhim, Khai Khai emerge champions in National TT meet

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Chattogram division emerged champions in both boys' and girls' U-18 singles in the 39th National Table Tennis Championship held at Chattogram Rifles Club in Chattogram on Friday.

Ramhim Chattogram division became the champion in boys' section while Khai Khai of the same team emerged champion in the girls' section.

In the boys' section final, Ramhim beat Nafis of Rajshahi division by 4-0 set while Khai Khai defeated Tushi of Bangladesh Ansar by 4-1 set in the girls' final.

Meanwhile, Ramhim and Oishi pair of Chattogram and Khai Khai and Hdiday pair of the same team reached final of the mixed team event eliminating their rivals of Bangladesh Ansar in the semifinal.

In the first semifinal, Ramhim and Oishi pair beat Sajib and Mou pair by 3-1 set while Hriday and Khai Khai pair defeated Javed and Suma pair by 3-0 set in the second semis to confirmed their spot of final.  
 
Organised by Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation, under the management of Chattogram District Sports Association, the competition will conclude today (Saturday).

A total of 230 players - 113 men, 43 women, 46 boys and 28 girls -- from five divisions, twenty eight districts, three services teams and one university team across the country are taking part in the competition.

The five divisions are Khulna, Barisal, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Sylhet.

Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP and Biman Bangladesh Airlines are participating from the services team while Bangladesh Engineering University are taking part from the University.

The competition is being held in men's team event, women's team event, men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, mixed doubles, boys U-18 singles and girls U-18 singles events.    �BSS


