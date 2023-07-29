Women booters likely to join camp Aug 1







The women booters are now enjoying leave after the recently concluded FIFA International women's Football Series against Nepal.



Earlier on Thursday last, the grouping of the women's team for the Asian Games revealed with Bangladesh were placed alongside strong Japan, Vietnam and Nepal in Group D, one of the five groups of the Asian Games.

The top team from each group and the three best second-placed teams will move to the quarterfinals.



The multi-sport Asian Games is scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8 this year in Hangzhou.



However, the football event will commence from September 19. �BSS



