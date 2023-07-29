Sheikh Kamal Roller skating competition held







Abul Kalam Azad, former principal secretary at the Prime Minister's Office and president of Bangladesh Roller Skating Federation (BRSF) was the chief guest in the closing ceremony and distributed the prizes and certificates among the participants.



BRSF's general secretary Ahmed Asiful Hasan was present there as the special guest. �BSS

The day-long Sheikh Kamal Roller Skating competition was held at Dhanmondi Sultana Kamal Women's Sports Complex in the city's on Friday, said a press release.Abul Kalam Azad, former principal secretary at the Prime Minister's Office and president of Bangladesh Roller Skating Federation (BRSF) was the chief guest in the closing ceremony and distributed the prizes and certificates among the participants.BRSF's general secretary Ahmed Asiful Hasan was present there as the special guest. �BSS