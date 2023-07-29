Video
Italy and Turkey seek to unite Euro 2032 bids

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

PARIS, JULY 28: Italy and Turkey have asked to jointly host the 2032 European Championship, UEFA announced on Friday.

European football's governing body said it had "received a request" from the Italian (FIGC) and Turkish (TFF) football federations "to merge their individual bids into one joint bid".

In 2021, UEFA initiated a bidding process for the hosting of two editions of its European Championship, in 2028 and 2032.
 
Turkey, who lost out to Germany for Euro 2024, entered the process for both editions, while Italy decided to bid only for 2032.

"UEFA will now work with FIGC and TFF to ensure that the documentation to be submitted for their joint bid is compliant with the bidding requirements," UEFA said.

"If the joint bid does comply with such requirements, it will be submitted to the UEFA Executive Committee at the meeting scheduled on October 10, where the appointments for 2028 and 2032 will be made," UEFA said.

"Decisions on venues and match schedules will be made at a later stage."

For Euro 2028, Turkey are up against the joint bid from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium hosted this year's Champions League final on June 10.

Italy, the reigning European champions, is the only other bidder for the hosting rights to the 2032 tournament. They have hosted the Euro twice before, in 1968 and 1980.

Rome's Stadio Olimpico was also used as a venue at Euro 2020. The 2028 and 2032 tournaments will feature 24 teams.    �AFP


