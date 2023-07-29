Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 July, 2023, 6:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Russian Olympic chief accuses IOC of siding with Ukraine

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

MOSCOW, JULY 28: The head of Russia's Olympic Committee on Friday accused the International Olympic Committee of picking sides after it urged sports federations to show sensitivity when handling Ukrainian athletes.

"The statement in question indicates that the IOC determined for itself and picked a side in the political conflict, (and) began to act in the interests of this side," Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Telegram.

On Thursday, Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan was disqualified at the World Fencing Championships in Milan after refusing to shake the hand of her beaten Russian opponent Anna Smirnova.

The rules of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) state that the two fencers must shake hands.

Following the incident, the IOC urged international federations to "handle situations involving Ukrainian and individual neutral athletes with the necessary degree of sensitivity".

According to Pozdnyakov, these remarks "clearly showed the duplicity of the so-called recommendations, criteria and parameters.

"Now we have been involuntarily but clearly shown the attitude which absolutely any Russian will face at international competitions".

"Olympism is officially being made a tool controlled from the outside in the interests of a geopolitical order to neutralise our citizens and organisation in sports."

Since Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine, the IOC imposed sporting sanctions on Moscow and its ally Minsk, but earlier this year it recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes could compete as individuals in qualifying events under a neutral flag and with no anthem.

The decision provoked howls of protest from both the Ukrainian government and their athletes criticising the IOC for placing the human rights of Russian athletes above theirs.

This resulted in Ukraine barring their athletes from competing at events where Russians and Belarusians were -- tennis being the exception as it has been since the invasion as they compete as individuals.

The IOC has not yet made a decision on whether Russians and Belarusians and can take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral competitors.

Ukrainian judokas missed out on the world championships but on Wednesday Ukraine's Sports Minister Vadym Gutzeit changed tack dramatically and permitted his country's athletes to compete as individuals.

This paved the way for four-time world sabre champion Kharlan to take on and beat Smirnova. In not shaking hands with the Russian, she followed the examples of the tennis players but under the rules of fencing she was disqualified.

The 32-year-old remained unrepentant despite sacrificing invaluable qualifying points for the Olympics the one individual title to elude her so far, though she has the sabre team title from 2008.

"My message today is that we Ukrainian athletes are ready to face Russians on the sports field but we will never shake hands with them," said Kharlan, whose black card also rules her out of the team competition.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCB provides update on Tamim's injury
Yadav, Jadeja lead India to five-wicket romp over abject West Indies
Ramhim, Khai Khai emerge champions in National TT meet
Women booters likely to join camp Aug 1
Sheikh Kamal Roller skating competition held
Labuschagne falls as England check Australia's progress in fifth Test
Leipzig extend manager Rose's deal to 2025
Ten-player China beat Haiti to stay alive after wild WC clash


Latest News
Shoriful keen to use LPL experience in Asia Cup
Drug dealers held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Ctg
BNP convenes press conference in the evening
AL to stage countrywide protests Sunday
Elderly man held for harassing children in C'nawabganj
BNP's Gayeshwar released from DB custody after four hours
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
Biden to host Japan, South Korea leaders Aug 18: White House
Russia and Africa to promote a 'multipolar order': Putin
US says Shoigu looking for weapons in North Korea
Most Read News
14 US Congressmen for deployment of UN peacekeepers during Bangladesh national elections
Holy Ashura today
PM opens ‘Smriti Chironjib’ monument on SC premises
1,83,578 students get GPA 5 in SSC, equivalent exams
BNP leaders, activists throng Nayapaltan for rally
SSC exams 2024 to be held in February: Dipu Moni
'Smriti Chironjib' memorial monument opened at SC premises
Futures of Impact InvesTIME
Schoolgirl's body found after abduction, teen arrested
Won’t allow anyone to block roads, says DMP chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft