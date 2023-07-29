

My first metrorail journey



After taking my breakfast I looked at the clock and saw that it was 8:25 am! So, we hurriedly went outside and started the journey towards Uttara by my father's car and the plan was that I, my mother and my younger brother will pass the mid journey by Metrorail and my father will pick us at the end of the station. So, we worked accordingly to the plan.



When we stopped at Agargaon Metrorail station, the time was 8:48 am! Then we quickly punched our tickets for Uttara North which was 60TK for each.

Then we went to next floor by escalator. Then we looked for the train. But sadly, we missed the train which came on 8:50 am and missed it for a single minute.



So, we waited there for 5 minutes and got into the second one. The train stopped in the station slow and steadily. The doors of the train automatically opened. The seats of the train were clean, nice and comfortable.



The outside view was very charming and so beautiful. There was also a recorded announcement in which some kind of AI (Artificial Intelligence) telling the next station's name, this train is bound for north and requesting the passengers to clear the doors. There was also a small Screen in which it was written about next station.



This train was stopping on different station for only 30 seconds. After we reached Uttara North, we got down from the train and punched the tickets again into the automated machine installed in front of the door by which passengers get out from the station.



Finally, we came out from the station and saw my father was waiting for us. Then my father picked us in his car. The journey by the Metrorail was only 15 minutes from Agargaon to Uttara North.



Oh, one thing to say that my brother was looking very scared because of the sound of the train. Luckily my mother reached at office on time and I, my brother and my father went to my cousin's house.



Anyway, the Metrorail journey was so amazing and excited for me. It was feeling that I am in Europe. I also hope that I can get more Metrorail journeys like this one.



In conclusion, I would like to give thanks to our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to introduce such Hi-Tech development for the masses of Bangladesh.



The writer is a student of class 7, Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College, Dhaka



