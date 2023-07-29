

Climate change impact on urban women in Bangladesh

Climate change poses significant threats to human health, particularly in densely populated urban areas like Bangladesh. Where women are more likely to migrate than men due to the loss of livelihoods, food insecurity and lack of adaptation options in their villages.

Razia Khatun (Pseudonym), a 43-year-old woman, works as a cook at a roadside hotel in Motijheel. She lives in a slum near Kamalapur Railway station in Dhaka.

Approximately fifteen years ago, she migrated to Dhaka city from Dacope upazila Khulna because she lost her house due to Aila Cyclone. Her husband is a newspaper hawker, but now the sale of newspapers is down and they have four daughters and two sons.





Major concern is their three daughters are at puberty stage just before marriageable age, but due to both financial and proper food crisis, Razia and her husband are unable to arrange better things for their children.



She is also concerned about her son's future, as many boys his age in the slum are addicted to drugs, and some are involved in theft, extortion and mugging.



Sometimes she wishes they could go somewhere else, but as their house in the village was under water since 2007, she doesn't have any other options.



Human health is seriously threatened by climate change, particularly in Bangladesh's heavily populated metropolitan regions.



People being uprooted and moving from rural to urban regions is one of the main effects of climate change in Bangladesh.



More than 70 percent of the slum migrants in Dhaka come from coastal districts that are badly affected by cyclones, floods, saline intrusion, and sea-level rise, according to a recent UN Women Bangladesh report.



Due to lost employment opportunities, food insecurity, and a lack of adoption choices in their villages, women are more prone than males to move.



According to a recent report by UN Women, IUCN and UNEP (2022), climate change has a gendered impact on various sectors in Bangladesh, such as crop agriculture, water resource management, forestry and renewable energy.



For instance, while men have greater access to and control over natural resources than women do, women are more dependent on them for their income and means of subsistence.



A significant percentage of unpaid care work, which rises with climate-related disasters and displacement, is also disproportionately carried by women.



Moreover, during and after climate-related events, women are more likely to experience assault and harassment in public places and shelters.



Because they are more likely to be poor than males, women are more susceptible to the effects of climate change.



The effects of climate change may be exacerbated by gender inequality. Women might, for instance, have limited access to resources and education that would enable them to adjust to shifting environmental conditions.



Additionally, women may be excluded from decision-making processes related to climate change mitigation and adaptation.



Women in urban poverty face a difficult reality when it comes to their health at different phases of their lives.



These women have various challenges during pregnancy as a result of their restricted access to appropriate prenatal care and healthcare facilities.



The mother and the infant are at danger when there is inadequate nutrition and healthcare due to a lack of knowledge and resources.



Adolescent females in urban disadvantaged areas also face a variety of difficulties.



They are susceptible to a variety of health concerns because of the lack of comprehensive sexual education and their restricted access to healthcare facilities.



The nutritional status of women in underprivileged urban settings is still an issue.



