Marufa Haque Mouli honored in US

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Womens Own Desk

Marufa Haque Mouli, a Bengali woman entrepreneur, residing in the United States of America, has been working tirelessly for more than a century for the empowerment of the women.

She has taken himself to unique heights in online business. In the meantime, she has been awarded numerous awards and honors.

This time, crossing the country's borders, she has also enlightened herself in the international arena. Molly has been honored with the prestigious award 'Certificate of Excellence Award' from Los Angeles, USA.

Bangladesh American Association of Los Angeles he recently organized Anand Mela program where awards were presented to the best who contributed in different sectors of Bangladesh.

Mauli was awarded as a successful woman entrepreneur in that glittering programme.  US Congresswoman Jody Chew present her the award.

The event was held at the Virgil Middle School grounds in Los Angeles where a bunch of native and expatriate Bangladeshi artistes enthralled the audience with dance and song. Mithun Chowdhury and Neel Hurerjahan moderated the program.

Marufa Haque Mouli is a leading name among online traders. She is a first-rate fashion entrepreneur. RJHM Creations and Be Stylish Buy are two names she is familiar with.

Not just in online business; this woman entrepreneur has also opened several showrooms in Banani, Dhanmondi. Before that Mouli, who won the POCEAN Conference Leading by Example Award (voted number one online voting) shared her feelings about receiving the award in the US, saying, 'Awards always increase responsibility and duty.

"The Certificate of Excellence Award further enhanced my responsibilities. I am very proud that the Congresswoman here (Los Angeles) gave us the award.

I have received the award as a female entrepreneur and my husband as an athlete," she said. Star artists like Musharraf Karim, Kabila, Saju Khadem, SI Tutul and many others were present.

Apart from the artists, Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krikrin, Anand Mela Founder President Khan Mohammad Ali, Chairman Moazzem Chowdhury and many others were present in the event.


