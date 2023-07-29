

Sanitary Napkins: A basic need, not a luxury



Financial constraints push many women to use these products for extended periods, oblivious to the severe health risks they entail.



As many as 80% of menstruating females in Bangladesh do not use sanitary napkins, leaving them vulnerable to a variety of health issues. The primary causes for this are the high cost and a lack of awareness.

About 14% of women used napkins in 2014, including occasional users. Currently, the number is around 20%, according to sources in the sanitary napkin sector.



Sanitary napkins, designed for comfort and protection, should not be used beyond a few hours. Prolonged usage can lead to infections, tumours, and an elevated risk of cancer, according to medical experts.



Dr. Mehreen Shagata, a renowned gynecologist and advocate for women's health, emphasizes, "The consequences of prolonged sanitary napkin use are alarming and pose a significant threat to women's health in Bangladesh."



Raising awareness about proper menstrual hygiene practices and the associated risks is paramount. Women must be educated about the importance of regular napkin changes to mitigate health hazards.



Dr. Mehreen also states that this underscores the urgency, stating, "It is essential to break the silence surrounding this issue and empower women with knowledge about the potential dangers of prolonged sanitary napkin use."



Acknowledging the financial barriers that perpetuate this problem is crucial. Affordable initiatives are needed to ensure that high-quality sanitary napkins are accessible to women throughout the country.



According to public health experts in Bangladesh, they stress that, "Addressing the affordability aspect of menstrual hygiene products is a vital step towards safeguarding women's well-being in Bangladesh." Moreover, promoting sustainable alternatives offers a long-term solution.



Menstrual cups and reusable cloth pads not only reduce environmental waste but also provide cost-effective options.



To address this issue, education and awareness campaigns should be implemented across communities. Women need to be educated about the potential health risks associated with prolonged sanitary napkin use and the importance of regular changes.



This can be achieved through community health programmes, school initiatives, and public awareness campaigns.



Additionally, affordability programmes should be established to make high-quality sanitary napkins more accessible and affordable to women in Bangladesh.



Government subsidies, collaborations with NGOs, and partnerships with private enterprises can help ensure the availability of affordable menstrual hygiene products.



Promoting sustainable alternatives such as menstrual cups and reusable cloth pads should be encouraged. Women should be educated about the benefits of these alternatives in terms of cost-effectiveness, environmental sustainability, and overall health.



By fostering awareness, addressing affordability challenges, and promoting sustainable alternatives, we can mitigate the silent threat posed by the misuse of sanitary napkins among Bangladeshi women.



Empowering women with knowledge, providing affordable options, and encouraging sustainable practices will pave the way for improved menstrual hygiene and better overall health.



Let us break the silence surrounding the dangers of prolonged sanitary napkin use. By joining forces, educating communities, and implementing comprehensive initiatives, we can empower Bangladeshi women to make informed choices, safeguard their health, and build a future where menstrual hygiene is not compromised.



