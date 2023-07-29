Video
Maintain healthy hair

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Womens Own Desk

Maintain healthy hair

Maintain healthy hair

Having luscious, healthy hair is a desire shared by many. We all yearn for those shiny, vibrant locks that exude confidence and vitality. However, maintaining healthy hair requires more than just good genes or expensive products. It involves adopting a holistic approach to hair care and making mindful choices in our daily routines.

Nourish from within
Beautiful hair starts with a healthy body. Dr Singh emphasizes the importance of a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids. Incorporate foods like salmon, eggs, avocados, spinach, and nuts into your meals as they provide essential nutrients that promote hair growth and strength. Additionally, stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water daily.
Gentle cleansing and conditioning
When it comes to hair care products, the doctor advises choosing those specifically formulated for your hair type. Use a mild shampoo and conditioner that cleanse without stripping the hair of its natural oils. Massage the scalp gently during shampooing to stimulate blood circulation and promote healthy hair growth.

Avoid Heat Damage
Excessive heat styling can lead to brittle and damaged hair. Minimize the use of hot tools such as straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers. When necessary, apply a heat protectant spray before styling and use the lowest heat setting possible. Embrace natural hairstyles and give your hair a break from heat regularly.

Protect From UV Rays
Just like our skin, our hair can also suffer from sun damage. Wear a hat or using a UV-protective hair spray or serum when exposed to the sun for prolonged periods. This helps prevent hair color fading and keeps the strands from becoming dry and brittle.

Be Gentle With Wet Hair
Wet hair is more susceptible to damage, so handle it with care. Use a wide-toothed comb or a detangling brush to gently remove tangles, starting from the ends and working your way up. Avoid vigorous towel-drying, as it can cause breakage and frizz. Instead, use a soft, microfiber towel or an old t-shirt to gently blot excess moisture.

Regular Trims
Regular trims are essential to maintain healthy hair. Schedule a trim every 6-8 weeks to remove split ends and prevent them from traveling up the hair shaft. This practice helps maintain hair length while promoting overall hair health.


