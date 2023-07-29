

Thousands of Afghan salons close as Taliban deadline bites



Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban government has barred girls and women from high schools and universities, banned them from parks, funfairs and gyms, and ordered them to cover up in public.



But an order issued last month forces the closure of thousands of salons nationwide run by women -- often the only source of income for households and one of the few remaining places for them to gather away from home.

"We used to come here to spend time talking about our future together. Now even this right has been taken away from us," said Bahara, a salon customer in the capital Kabul.



"Women are not allowed to enter entertainment places, so what can we do? Where can we go to enjoy ourselves? Where can we gather to meet each other?"



Last week, security officials shot into the air and used firehoses in the city to disperse dozens of women protesting against the order.



On Tuesday, many salons in Kabul had already closed, while others were staying open until the last possible minute.



One salon owner said she had been forced to sign a letter saying she was shutting down willingly and would hand in the shop's licence to operate.



"The scene was terrible -- they came with military vehicles and guns," the owner said, asking not to be identified. �AFP



