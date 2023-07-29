Video
Home Life & Style

Trendiest outfits for young women in monsoon

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Farhana Naznin

Trendiest outfits for young women in monsoon

Trendiest outfits for young women in monsoon

Stay trendy is now a trend, whatever the season is! There should be different style for different seasons-the mantra of the young people these days.

Unarguably, it's tough to be stylish and trendy in the monsoon in Bangladesh due to the condition of the street. For the girls and ladies, the problem seemed to be intensified more in monsoon. But there is a way always.
 
Keeping comfort as a priority for young individuals attending college, university, or work during the monsoon, fashion houses bring up different collections.

Mid-length tunics is the one in those collection, specially designed to be trendy and stylish during monsoon. These tunics, with a slight flare from the waist, provide ease and resemble raindrops in the minds of young women.

The tunics showcase various styles like smock, ruffle, dolmen, lantern, drop sleeves, tie-belts, and high necklines, making them the trendiest outfits of the season. Some tunics also feature tasteful handwork, making them suitable for both work and social gatherings.

Trendiest outfits for young women in monsoon

Trendiest outfits for young women in monsoon

The Rainy Day Curation by Le Reve prominently features lightweight and breathable fabrics such as georgette, light crepe, faille, mercerized cotton, viscose, and blended fabrics.

These materials are easy to clean and resistant to stains. The color palette intentionally contrasts with the somber atmosphere of monsoons. Layering is a key element in this collection, ensuring comfort even when it gets wet.

The curation also focuses on minimal embellishment, with light plastic umbrellas, bags, and shoes for rainy days. Le Reve guarantees the trendiest rainy-day outfits for any occasion.

Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, highlighted that the curated collection aims to create a distinct segment within the current collection, catering to special occasions.

The Rainy Day Curation incorporates selected monsoon-appropriate pieces from the existing summer collection, bridging the gap between the damp heat of summer and the nostalgic ambiance of the monsoons.

Choose from the Rainy Day Curation, whether it's a box pleated crepe style for a rainy evening party or a tunic layered with a light georgette shrug. For those who prefer denim and tops, they can be paired with a crepe shrug.

A range of aesthetic accessories is available to perfect the party outlook.



