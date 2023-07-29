Video
Life & Style

Komolika Laddoo

Founder, FoodTribe by Alvi

Published : Saturday, 29 July, 2023
Alvi Rahman Shovon

Ingredients:
v    Oranges 2 pieces
v    Chenna 1 cup
v    Sugar � cup
v    Condensed milk 2 tbsp
v    Milk powder 2 tbsp
v    Ghee 4 tbsp

Method:
Pill the orange skin and boil them. Drain the water and wash them. Blend them with orange juice. 

Heat the pan with ghee. Add the chenna and sugar in it.

Stir until the sugar melted. Include the blended orange pill, condensed milk, milk powder together.

Stir continuously until it gets sticky. Turn off the burner and make it a beat cold. By using hands make the laddoo. Ready to serve.   


