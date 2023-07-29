Komolika Laddoo

Method:

Pill the orange skin and boil them. Drain the water and wash them. Blend them with orange juice.





Heat the pan with ghee. Add the chenna and sugar in it.

Ingredients:v Oranges 2 piecesv Chenna 1 cupv Sugar � cupv Condensed milk 2 tbspv Milk powder 2 tbspv Ghee 4 tbspStir until the sugar melted. Include the blended orange pill, condensed milk, milk powder together.Stir continuously until it gets sticky. Turn off the burner and make it a beat cold. By using hands make the laddoo. Ready to serve.