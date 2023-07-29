Dumur Laddoo

Divide the figs and make them seedless.Boil the figs.Drain the water and wash them.





Blend them with milk. Heat the pan with ghee.





Add the chenna and sugar in it. Stir until the sugar melted.





Include the blended figs, condensed milk, milk powder together. Stir continuously until it gets sticky.





Turn off the burner and make it a beat cold. By using hands make the laddoo. Ready to serve.

Ingredients:v Fig 250 gmv Chenna 1 cupv Liquid milk 100 mlv Sugar � cupv Condensed milk 2 tbspv Milk powder 2 tbspv Cardamom powder 1 pinchv Ghee 4 tbspMethod: